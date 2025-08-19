ATHENS — The SEC coaches think mighty highly of Georgia’s 2025 talent, as 11 Bulldogs earned 14 selections across the three Preseason All-SEC teams on Tuesday.
Defensive tackle Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, cornerback Daylen Everette and safety KJ Bolden all landed on the first team defense.
Special teams were once again dominated by Georgia, as five of the six first-team selections are Bulldogs. Peyton Woodring was the pick for kicker and kickoff specialist. Beau Gardner was the long snapper while Brett Thorson took the punter spot. Thorson may not be able to play to start the season as he recovers from knee surgery he had last December.
Zachariah Branch rounds things as out, as he was selected on three different teams. He was the first-team selection for all-purpose player, the second-team pick for return specialist and a third-team choice at wide receiver.
Branch has earned rave reviews for his play during fall camp. He is in his first season at Georgia after transferring in from USC this offseason.
“Zach, man, he’s just explosive,” Bolden said of Branch. “Even when we’re doing kickoff, I mean, kick return, you know, little things. It’s not just a certain play. I mean, he’s just been doing it all at camp. He’s just the type of player he is, and he’s just going to keep going.”
Eight of the 11 Georgia players are on the first team. Tight end Oscar Delp was the second team choice at tight end, while running back Nate Frazier and offensive lineman Earnest Greene ended up on the third team.
Georgia tied Alabama with 11 players selected. Texas, who was the preseason pick to win the SEC, had 10 players fill up the various teams.
The Bulldogs are the No. 5 team in the country according to the first AP Poll. They open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. ESPN will broadcast the game.
Below you can find the full Coaches All-SEC Teams for 2025.
Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams for 2025
*Indicates tie
First Team:
- QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- RB Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
- RB Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
- WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
- WR Cam Coleman, Auburn
- TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
- OL Cayden Green, Missouri
- OL Austin Barber, Florida
- OL DJ Campbell, Texas*
- OL Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas*
- C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
- DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
- DL Colin Simmons, Texas
- DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- DL Christen Miller, Georgia
- LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- LB Whit Weeks, LSU
- LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- DB KJ Bolden, Georgia
- DB Daylen Everette, Georgia
- DB Michael Taaffe, Texas
- DB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
- PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia
- P Brett Thorson, Georgia
- RS Barion Brown, LSU
- KOS Peyton Woodring, Georgia
- LS Beau Gardner, Georgia
- AP Zachariah Branch, Georgia
Second Team:
- QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
- RB Caden Durham, LSU
- WR Aaron Anderson, LSU
- WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri*
- WR Eric Singleton, Auburn*
- TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
- OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
- OL Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
- OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- C Parker Brailsford, Alabama
- DL Caleb Banks, Florida
- DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama
- DL LT Overton, Alabama
- LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- LB Harold Perkins, LSU
- LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
- DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- DB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
- DB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- DB Domani Jackson, Alabama*
- DB Keon Sabb, Alabama*
- PK Trey Smack, Florida
- P Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
- RS Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- KOS Trey Smack, Florida
- LS Rocco Underwood, Florida
- AP Zavion Thomas, LSU
Third team:
- QB DJ Lagway, Florida
- RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
- RB Jam Miller, Alabama
- WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee*
- WR Eugene Wilson III, Florida*
- TE Miles Kitselman, Tennessee
- OL Earnest Greene III, Georgia
- OL Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
- OL Lance Heard, Tennessee
- OL Joshua Braun, Kentucky*
- OL Trevor Goosby, Texas*
- C Connor Lew, Auburn
- DL Cam Ball, Arkansas
- DL Tyreak Sapp, Florida
- DL Trey Moore, Texas
- DL Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
- LB Taurean York, Texas A&M
- LB Arion Carter, Tennessee
- LB Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
- DB Boo Carter, Tennessee
- DB Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
- DB Jalen Catalon, Missouri
- DB Bray Hubbard, Alabama
- PK Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss*
- PK Alex McPherson, Auburn*
- P Aidan Laros, Kentucky
- RS Zavion Thomas, LSU
- KOS Will Stone, Texas
- LS Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
- AP Martel Hight, Vanderbilt