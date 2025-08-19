ATHENS — The SEC coaches think mighty highly of Georgia’s 2025 talent, as 11 Bulldogs earned 14 selections across the three Preseason All-SEC teams on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, cornerback Daylen Everette and safety KJ Bolden all landed on the first team defense.

Special teams were once again dominated by Georgia, as five of the six first-team selections are Bulldogs. Peyton Woodring was the pick for kicker and kickoff specialist. Beau Gardner was the long snapper while Brett Thorson took the punter spot. Thorson may not be able to play to start the season as he recovers from knee surgery he had last December.

Zachariah Branch rounds things as out, as he was selected on three different teams. He was the first-team selection for all-purpose player, the second-team pick for return specialist and a third-team choice at wide receiver.

Branch has earned rave reviews for his play during fall camp. He is in his first season at Georgia after transferring in from USC this offseason.

“Zach, man, he’s just explosive,” Bolden said of Branch. “Even when we’re doing kickoff, I mean, kick return, you know, little things. It’s not just a certain play. I mean, he’s just been doing it all at camp. He’s just the type of player he is, and he’s just going to keep going.”

Eight of the 11 Georgia players are on the first team. Tight end Oscar Delp was the second team choice at tight end, while running back Nate Frazier and offensive lineman Earnest Greene ended up on the third team.

Georgia tied Alabama with 11 players selected. Texas, who was the preseason pick to win the SEC, had 10 players fill up the various teams.

The Bulldogs are the No. 5 team in the country according to the first AP Poll. They open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. ESPN will broadcast the game.

Below you can find the full Coaches All-SEC Teams for 2025.

Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams for 2025

*Indicates tie

First Team:

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU RB Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M RB Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

Quintrevion Wisner, Texas WR Ryan Williams, Alabama

Ryan Williams, Alabama WR Cam Coleman, Auburn

Cam Coleman, Auburn TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama OL Cayden Green, Missouri

Cayden Green, Missouri OL Austin Barber, Florida

Austin Barber, Florida OL DJ Campbell, Texas*

DJ Campbell, Texas* OL Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas*

Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas* C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

Jake Slaughter, Florida DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart, South Carolina DL Colin Simmons, Texas

Colin Simmons, Texas DL Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Keldric Faulk, Auburn DL Christen Miller, Georgia

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas LB Whit Weeks, LSU

Whit Weeks, LSU LB CJ Allen, Georgia

DB KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB Michael Taaffe, Texas

Michael Taaffe, Texas DB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee PK Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Barion Brown, LSU

Barion Brown, LSU KOS Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS Beau Gardner, Georgia

AP Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Second Team:

QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina RB Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma RB Caden Durham, LSU

Caden Durham, LSU WR Aaron Anderson, LSU

Aaron Anderson, LSU WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri*

Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri* WR Eric Singleton, Auburn*

Eric Singleton, Auburn* TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M OL Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

Jaeden Roberts, Alabama OL Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Parker Brailsford, Alabama DL Caleb Banks, Florida

Caleb Banks, Florida DL R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Tim Keenan III, Alabama DL LT Overton, Alabama

LT Overton, Alabama LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Deontae Lawson, Alabama LB Harold Perkins, LSU

Harold Perkins, LSU LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss DB Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina DB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Will Lee III, Texas A&M DB Malik Muhammad, Texas

Malik Muhammad, Texas DB Domani Jackson, Alabama*

Domani Jackson, Alabama* DB Keon Sabb, Alabama*

Keon Sabb, Alabama* PK Trey Smack, Florida

Trey Smack, Florida P Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

Jack Bouwmeester, Texas RS Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Zachariah Branch, Georgia KOS Trey Smack, Florida

Trey Smack, Florida LS Rocco Underwood, Florida

Rocco Underwood, Florida AP Zavion Thomas, LSU

Third team: