ESPN pins Georgia’s College Football Playoff hopes to quarterback competition

As if Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton didn’t have enough pressure on them, ESPN has tabbed the Georgia quarterback battle as one of the keys to the Bulldogs returning to the College Football Playoff in 2023. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach points out that with such much-returning talent off of last season’s title team, the quarterback position is one of the few unknowns for the Bulldogs entering next season. “If Georgia is going to get back to the CFP and have a chance to win three straight national titles, it will have to find a quality replacement for quarterback Stetson Bennett,” Schlabach wrote. “A former walk-on, Bennett had a storybook career and was the engine behind Georgia’s transformation on offense.”

Beck is the most experienced of the three quarterbacks, throwing 58 pass attempts in the past two seasons. Vandagriff is a better athlete than Beck, though the latter has a superior arm. As for Stockton, he has a long history with new Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The redshirt freshman also impressed teammates and coaches with his work on the scout team in 2022. Moments after the national championship game, head coach Kirby Smart praised Stockton for the work he did in helping Georgia for its game against TCU. “We’ve got some good quarterbacks in there,” Smart said. “We got one that took a black jersey off and took hits all week so he could be Max. And Gunner Stockton said, Coach, take my shirt off. I’ll take the hits.”