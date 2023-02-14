Kirby Smart makes official statement on hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator

Monken is leaving to be the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the past three seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

Georgia made its hire of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo official on Tuesday, as the former Georgia quarterback will replace Todd Monken.

“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.”

Smart added further comments on Bobo, who spent the past season as an analyst at Georgia.

“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator,” Smart said. “Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”

Bobo served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2006 through 2014. His last year at Georgia, the Bulldogs averaged 41.3 points per game which tops the 41.1 points per game Georgia averaged in 2022.

Georgia will also have to find a new quarterback in 2023, as Bobo will oversee the competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. It’s interesting to note that Stockton initially committed to play for Bobo when he was at South Carolina.