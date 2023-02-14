Kirby Smart makes official statement on hiring Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator
Georgia made its hire of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo official on Tuesday, as the former Georgia quarterback will replace Todd Monken.
Monken is leaving to be the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. He spent the past three seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.
“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.”
Related: Mike Bobo to be next Georgia offensive coordinator, replace Todd Monken
Smart added further comments on Bobo, who spent the past season as an analyst at Georgia.
“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator,” Smart said. “Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”
Bobo served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2006 through 2014. His last year at Georgia, the Bulldogs averaged 41.3 points per game which tops the 41.1 points per game Georgia averaged in 2022.
Georgia will also have to find a new quarterback in 2023, as Bobo will oversee the competition between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. It’s interesting to note that Stockton initially committed to play for Bobo when he was at South Carolina.
At this point, Beck should be seen as the favorite for the job given his play in 2022. But a new play caller and system should also open the door for Vandagriff and Stockton to make a move.
Whoever steps in for Stetson Bennett will have plenty of talented pieces around them. Georgia brings back four starters from the offensive line in the national championship game, along with leading pass catchers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey.
Even with the coordinator change, Georgia will open the 2023 season as championship favorites. The Bulldogs begin spring practice on March 14 and will hold their spring game on April 15.
