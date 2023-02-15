Todd Monken to the NFL: What impact does that have on Georgia football recruiting?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep chronicles the reaction from some key 2023 and 2024 recruiting targets after the decision made by offensive coordinator Todd Monken to return to the NFL. ========================================== The Todd Monken decision to return to the NFL dominated the news cycle today.

That’s for his decision to give up his post as the offensive coordinator of the reigning two-time national champions to call plays on Sunday once again with the Baltimore Ravens. Monken is leaving. Former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo now has the reins of a high-powered Georgia offense again. What does that mean? Well, there’s a lot to cover there.

Monken meant offense. He delivered that averaging approximately 40 points per game over his last two seasons in Athens. That attracted the current recruiting class and also the potential of how the ‘Dawgs could augment an already stout offensive attack with the 2024 recruiting cycle. With that, it is logical to start with the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for 2024. That’s the 5-star Arizona QB target, Dylan Raiola. This news was not unexpected to the Raiola camp. That’s for a lot of factors. Dylan’s father, Dominic, spent 14 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. He gets it.

The Monken to the NFL talk had been something they had been keeping tabs on. They knew it was a possibility. “You can’t do what he’s done and stay in college ball,” Dominic Raiola said on Tuesday. “Too many NFL jobs open. The turnover rate is out of control right now in the college profession.” There is a connection already with the new playcaller in Athens. That dates back to when close family friend Matthew Stafford was slinging the ball around the yard for the ‘Dawgs. Bobo was his QB coach and OC in Athens. Dominic Raiola spent the final chunk of his career snapping to Stafford in Detroit. Those two families are close. “We’ve gotten to know Bobo over the past year,” Dominic Raiola said. “Instant connection with him being Matthew’s QB coach. He’s been a head coach and has been around and has Georgia roots.” The 5-star QB was on the same page.