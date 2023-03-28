Georgia football will quickly learn what it has in ‘exciting’ freshman Roderick Robinson

When Kendall Milton first spoke about freshman running back Roderick Robinson this spring, the senior joked that the freshman was eating his way into being a fullback for Georgia. Robinson comes in at 6-foot and 235 pounds, making him the biggest running back in Georgia’s backfield in terms of weight. He’s also now going to take on a bigger role for Georgia this spring following Milton’s hamstring injury. Robinson is one of two healthy running backs for Georgia at this point in time.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Milton said. “Just seeing him, he has the ability — he can still run with his weight. He’s a strong player. He can make those cuts. Same thing like me when I came in as a running back: You just have to be able to, you know, get comfortable learning the schemes and learning the pass pro and learning the different blitzes and just learning different stuff that comes with being a running back in such a high-talented offense.” Related: Georgia tailback Kendall Milton limited by hamstring injury, RB room lacking depth Milton is excited to see another California running back in Georgia’s stable, as Robinson hails from Imperial, Calif. He played for the same high school that produced former NFL MVP and Georgia Bulldog Terrell Daivs.