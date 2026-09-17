Georgia will not be bringing its full roster to Arkansas this weekend.

Per SEC travel roster restrictions, the Bulldogs will only travel with 74 players to Arkansas this weekend.

It’s all part of what makes traveling in this league so very difficult.

“Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC. They’re really tough to play in.”

Below is our guess at which players will be on the plane and then bus to Arkansas this week.

Georgia football 2026 travel roster for Arkansas game

Quarterback (3): Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery

There’s a case to be made for Hezekiah Millender, especially given he’s played in each of the past two weeks. We think Georgia sticks with three to better stock other positions.

Running back (6): Micah Bell, Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., Bo Walker, Jae Lamar

Bell might be a surprise to some, but he’s made travel rosters before and played in last season’s game against Mississippi State. He can help on special teams. Lamar may be one of the last players to make the cut.

Wide receiver (10): Isiah Canion, Will Taylor, London Humphreys, Sacovie White-Helton, Jeremy Bell, Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan, CJ Wiley, Tyler Williams, Craig Dandridge

You might be surprised to see Will Taylor on the list, but he is on Georgia’s kickoff unit. He also played during the first half of last week’s win. Wiley will be one to watch whether he makes the trip or not.

Tight end (5): Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell, Ethan Barbour, Elyiss Williams, Kaiden Prothro

Pretty cut and dry with this room. The top four are locks, while Prothro is a promising freshman the coaching staff wants to develop. Maybe Colton Heinrich makes the trip for the Bulldogs as someone who can help on special teams.

Offensive line (11): Earnest Greene, Drew Bobo, Jah Jackson, Michael Uini, Marcus Harrison, Malachi Toliver, Juan Gaston, Dontrell Glover, Cortez Smith, Ekene Ogboko, Zykie Helton

Greene, Glover, Bobo, Helton and Gaston are locks as they’ve started both games. Jackson, Toliver, Harrison and Ogboko have worked with the second team. Uini works on multiple special teams units, while Smith has the ability to play at guard and center. Daniel Calhoun is right on the cutline with the group.

DL (10): Gabe Harris, Jordan Hall, Nnamdi Ogboko, Joshua Horton, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Nasir Johnson, Elijah Griffin, JJ Hanne, Isaiah Gibson, Valdin Sone

Georgia employs a strong rotation, which is how players like Johnson and Gibson get the nod. Sone is the only freshman defensive lineman to make the trip. He’s already made an impact for the Bulldogs on the defensive line.

OLB (4): Quintavius Johnson, Darren Ikinnagbon, Khamari Brooks, PJ Dean

With injuries to Chase Linton and Amaris Williams, this group is very thin. Keeping Quintavius Johnson healthy is vital for this group. Seeing the depth this way explains why Smart is so steadfast about Brooks and Dean needing to grow up

ILB (7): Raylen Wilson, Terrell Foster, Chris Cole, Justin Williams, Zayden Walker, AJ Kruah, Nick Abrams

Georgia gets a lot of special teams help between Foster, Kruah and Abrams. Wilson, Cole and Williams may well be the best linebacker trio in the country, but there is functional depth behind them.

Defensive back (13): Khalil Barnes, Kyron Jones, Gentry Williams, Zion Branch, Ja’Marley Riddle, KJ Bolden, Ellis Robinson, Demello Jones, Braylon Conley, Rasean Dinkins, Todd Robinson, Jontae Gilbert, Blake Stewart

The most represented position group on the Georgia roster. Between the number of defensive backs, Georgia uses and special teams, almost everyone listed above will contribute on Saturday against Arkansas. One name to monitor is Tyriq Green. He is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as out on the availability report. But Georgia may elect to bring him, given the coaching staff sees him as a contributor this season. Green was working as a starting kick returner.

Specialists (5): Peyton Woodring, Drew Miller, Will Snellings, Harran Zureikat, Colton Dermer

Woodring is Georgia’s placekicker, while Miller handles punts. Snellings is the team’s long-snapper, with Dermer as the backup. Georgia has options for the backup kicker and punter, but we think Zureikat gets the nod to make his first road trip.