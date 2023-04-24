Jalen Carter: 3 things to know about the most elite defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft

ATHENS — Georgia probably would not have won the 2022 national championship without Jalen Carter, and it’s possible the Bulldogs wouldn’t have won their title in 2021 without him, either. Carter is a 6-foot-3, 314-pound “train wrecker” at defensive tackle capable of creating havoc against double and sometimes even triple teams. WATCH: Jalen Carter opens up in 20-minute interview ready to show the world

Indeed, it was Carter who came up with the momentum-changing blocked field goal in the CFP Championship Game against Alabama The Bulldogs narrowly slipped by Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal, 42-41, as the Buckeyes focused their offensive line on Carter. And yet, Carter still produced 4 QB hurries and a pass breakup on C.J. Stroud. RELATED: Former NFL coach shares how GMs and coaches will view Jalen Carter on draft day

“He’s athletic and disruptive, great on third downs rushing the passer,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said “He’s explosive, dynamic and changes the way the game is played.” Carter’s off-field driving issues have been well-documented, to the point where some have questioned the character of the Georgia All-American leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. RELATED: Jalen Carter strikes plea deal, will avoid jail time after driving incident

But Carter’s teammates have all gone out of their way to defend him, and Coach Kirby Smart spoke to Carter’s character on the football field when asked about him at Pro Day. To put Carter’s talent into perspective, former Georgia defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, both said Carter was better than them while they are still players in Athens. Here are three things to know about Jalen Carter leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft: Competitive character Carter suffered a foot and ankle injury on the first series of the season against Oregon, but he continued to play with and through it until sustaining a sprained knee against Missouri in the fifth game of the season. Carter missed the next two games before coming back to play against Florida, disrupting a late Gators’ drive that helped UGA seal the win.