Jalen Carter: 3 things to know about the most elite defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft
ATHENS — Georgia probably would not have won the 2022 national championship without Jalen Carter, and it’s possible the Bulldogs wouldn’t have won their title in 2021 without him, either.
Carter is a 6-foot-3, 314-pound “train wrecker” at defensive tackle capable of creating havoc against double and sometimes even triple teams.
Indeed, it was Carter who came up with the momentum-changing blocked field goal in the CFP Championship Game against Alabama
The Bulldogs narrowly slipped by Ohio State in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal, 42-41, as the Buckeyes focused their offensive line on Carter. And yet, Carter still produced 4 QB hurries and a pass breakup on C.J. Stroud.
“He’s athletic and disruptive, great on third downs rushing the passer,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said “He’s explosive, dynamic and changes the way the game is played.”
Carter’s off-field driving issues have been well-documented, to the point where some have questioned the character of the Georgia All-American leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
But Carter’s teammates have all gone out of their way to defend him, and Coach Kirby Smart spoke to Carter’s character on the football field when asked about him at Pro Day.
To put Carter’s talent into perspective, former Georgia defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, both said Carter was better than them while they are still players in Athens.
Here are three things to know about Jalen Carter leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft:
Competitive character
Carter suffered a foot and ankle injury on the first series of the season against Oregon, but he continued to play with and through it until sustaining a sprained knee against Missouri in the fifth game of the season.
Carter missed the next two games before coming back to play against Florida, disrupting a late Gators’ drive that helped UGA seal the win.
“The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good,” Smart said. “Jalen didn’t have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in in games he was hurt.
“I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”
Carter said he didn’t give it a second thought.
“When a lot of people say I’m risking myself with injuries, that doesn’t get to me,” Carter said. “I still have to finish out with my team — that’s how much love I have for my team.”
Football athlete
Carter’s power, quickness and athleticism on the defensive front is undeniable, and it may stem from the fact that in middle school he was a running back, cornerback and receiver, and in one AAU 14-under tourney game Carter passed for a 70-yard touchdown.
Carter was also a state-champion weightlifter and a standout basketball player who was throwing down windmill dunks even after he grew in to his 300-pound frame.