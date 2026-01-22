Georgia knows what its roster will look like entering next season. With the NFL draft and transfer portal portions of the calendar complete, Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows what he has to work with on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Bulldogs lost 15 players to the transfer portal, with four players giving up eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Having had time to assess what Georgia has done, ESPN’s Bill Connelly likes Georgia’s team on paper entering 2026. The defense should be a strength, even after losing CJ Allen and Christen Miller.

It’s on the other side of the ball where Connelly has some skepticism.

“While I have quite a few questions about the Dawgs’ offensive upside in 2026, I have very few questions about a defense that shifted into a rare gear late in 2025 -- CFP loss aside -- and returns burgeoning stars like linebackers Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson and corner Ellis Robinson IV,” Connelly wrote. “Their ceiling remains high, and a Smart team will always know how to brawl.”

Georgia made only three transfer portal additions on the offensive side of the ball in quarterback Bryson Beaver, running back Dante Dowdell and wide receiver Isiah Canion.

Beaver isn’t expected to be a factor in Georgia’s quarterback room next season, as the Bulldogs bring back Gunner Stockton.

He’ll return for his senior season after starting every game for Georgia in 2025. Stockton had stretches of incredibly strong play but he was not at his best to end the season.

Improvements from Stockton will go a long way in alleviating any possible concerns when it comes to the Georgia offense.

“He’s putting his body on the line. He’s taking crazy hits pretty much every game, and he’s getting up because he loves the team,” Zachariah Branch said of Stockton after Georgia’s loss to Ole Miss. “So that’s something that’s really important for us as an offense and as a team. So I’ve seen that from him all season. He fought hard, and we just didn’t end up coming with a victory. But that’s my guy right there, man, and he’s going to continue to be successful.”

One of Georgia’s biggest strengths next season should be in the running back room, as the Bulldogs bring back Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. A strong running game would go a long way in easing the burden on Stockton.

Georgia has to replace a significant part of its pass catchers, as six of the top seven wide receivers will be off next year’s team. Adding Canion from the portal will help, but Georgia is banking on players such as Talyn Taylor, Landon Roldan and CJ Wiley to make up for the losses of Branch.

The offensive line does have to replace its entire left side, with Monroe Freeling and Micah Morris moving on. New offensive line coach Phil Rauscher will have a lot to work with, as Georgia does return several key pieces.

Mike Bobo earned a lot of praise and accolades for the job he did with the Georgia offense in 2025, as he was a Broyles Award finalist.

While Georgia does bring back many of the same talents from a season ago, it’s clear the offense will have to look different and better in 2026 if the Bulldogs are to have a better season than they did last year.

That’s a high bar to clear for Smart and Georgia. But there’s clearly a belief it can be done.