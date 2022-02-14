Georgia football National Championship, Super Bowl only further show value of great defensive line play
Just two years ago, it seemed like having a game-breaking offense was a prerequisite to winning a championship at both the college and NFL levels. Joe Burrow set records at LSU, as the Tigers stream-rolled the SEC on their way to a 15-0 season. At the NFL level, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to the championship thanks to his golden arm.
Burrow once again found himself in a championship setting this year, as he was quarterbacking the Cincinnati Bengals. At the college level, Alabama’s offense was spearheaded by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He torched the vaunted Georgia defense in the SEC championship game and seemed poised to do so again.
But instead of those two quarterbacks hoisting their respective trophies, they found themselves on their backs and defeated. Iit was because of the defensive pressure applied by the Los Angeles Rams and Georgia Bulldogs.
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp made the big plays late for the Rams, but Cincinnati’s defensive line deserves credit here as well. The Rams had an anemic 43 rushing yards on 23 carries in the game. Los Angeles averaged fewer yards per carry than there were crypto currency commercials that aired during the Super Bowl. The Bengals also sacked Stafford twice, with both coming on third down.
The game mirrored what happened in the national championship game played between Georgia and Alabama. The Crimson Tide struggled to run the ball thanks to a strong performance from Georgia’s defensive line. Alabama averaged just 3.0 yards per carry when removing sack yardage.
Georgia won’t be completely starting over in 2022 along the defensive front thanks to what Scott has built. Jalen Carter might have a higher ceiling than anyone on next season’s team. It would be unfair to Donald to compare him to Carter and vice-versa but that’s the type of impact the Georgia defensive tackle could have.
“He’s a talented player, and the sky’s the limit for him,” Kirby Smart said. “He’s got to figure out what his ceiling is and make sure he plays with great effort all the time.”
What’s more is that given how frequently Georgia rotated along its defensive line, it brings back plenty of players with prior experience. Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson and Tramel Walthour are ready to step into larger roles. Georgia also returns edge rushers Smith and Robert Beal, who should help provide pressure from the outside.
It also helps that Georgia signed a strong defensive line haul in this recruiting cycle, led by the No. 4 overall recruit in Mykel Williams.”
Young will return to Alabama next season and the Crimson Tide will widely be pegged as preseason favorites. Burrow will similarly enter next season with great expectations for the Bengals.
But as often seems to be the case, if you have a dominant defensive front, you can go a long way to neutralizing a talented quarterback. And the Georgia Bulldogs should still have that next season.
