Georgia football National Championship, Super Bowl only further show value of great defensive line play

Just two years ago, it seemed like having a game-breaking offense was a prerequisite to winning a championship at both the college and NFL levels. Joe Burrow set records at LSU, as the Tigers stream-rolled the SEC on their way to a 15-0 season. At the NFL level, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to the championship thanks to his golden arm. Burrow once again found himself in a championship setting this year, as he was quarterbacking the Cincinnati Bengals. At the college level, Alabama’s offense was spearheaded by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. He torched the vaunted Georgia defense in the SEC championship game and seemed poised to do so again. But instead of those two quarterbacks hoisting their respective trophies, they found themselves on their backs and defeated. Iit was because of the defensive pressure applied by the Los Angeles Rams and Georgia Bulldogs.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp made the big plays late for the Rams, but Cincinnati’s defensive line deserves credit here as well. The Rams had an anemic 43 rushing yards on 23 carries in the game. Los Angeles averaged fewer yards per carry than there were crypto currency commercials that aired during the Super Bowl. The Bengals also sacked Stafford twice, with both coming on third down. Related: Matthew Stafford cements his Georgia, NFL legacy with talent, toughness and Super Bowl win The game mirrored what happened in the national championship game played between Georgia and Alabama. The Crimson Tide struggled to run the ball thanks to a strong performance from Georgia’s defensive line. Alabama averaged just 3.0 yards per carry when removing sack yardage.