Georgia did not look like the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday when it need every second to pull out a win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

And the AP Poll voters took notice.

Texas jumped Georgia, grabbing the No. 1 spot in in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 4. This is the first time in 16 years Texas has been the top-ranked team.

The Longhorns came away with a 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday. Behind Georgia was No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Ole Miss.

Saturday was Georgia’s first road contest of the season. The Bulldogs’ next game will also come on the road, as they visit the Crimson Tide on Sept. 28.

Alabama beat Wisconsin 42-10 on Saturday to come away with an impressive road win.

Georgia now knows how difficult winning on the road is and it will have to do so again the next time it takes the field.

“Well, we get to go to Bryant-Denny and many other places on the road this year,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So it’s going to be an adventure every time we go out on the road. I mean, it’s a tough schedule, guys. When we got it, I knew it. I mean, the first game I pointed at was Kentucky because everybody was talking about the other three on the road. I’m like, guys, we’re going to go to Kentucky on the road.”

The defense kept Kentucky to just four field goals on Saturday, doing its job. The offense meanwhile scored only one touchdown on the evening, which came in the fourth quarter.

Georgia’s Carson Beck had 160 yards on the evening. While he did make some big throws late, Georgia knows it has to do more to help its quarterback.