Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested in Lumpkin County, Ga., on Friday on charges of smash and grab burglary and obstruction of officers.

Gilbert, who played at LSU as a freshman in 2020 before transferring to Georgia and playing three games in 2022, had previously been arrested in Lincoln, Neb., on Aug. 29 on a felony burglary charge.

The 21-year-old Gilbert was awaiting a waiver to be eligible to play this season when he was arrested in Nebraska after being found with more than $1,600 in stolen items -- including vape products -- per an ESPN report.

Cornhuskers’ first-year head coach Matt Rhule has yet to comment on Gilbert’s most recent arrest, but he had plenty to say after the former 5-star tight end was arrested last month.

“Really disappointed, really sad for him,” Rhule said, per Husker247 sports. “When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people who could help him through some of the issues he’s dealing with in his life. Had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he’s had some struggles. He’s been working to overcome them. "

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ program also worked with Gilbert, bringing him into the Georgia family after he had originally committed to play at Florida following his freshman campaign at LSU.

“We’re trying to help him be the best person he can on and off the field,” Smart said last November, “and that’s decisions we make each and every week.”

Gilbert appeared in three games for the Bulldogs 2022 CFP Championship team, logging two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown against Vanderbilt.

Gilbert starred in Georgia’s G-Day Game the previous spring, catching 3 passes for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The former Marietta star was an impact player at LSU his freshman season, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in 8 games.

Gilbert sat out the 2021 season at Georgia to focus on health issues before returning for spring football

Even then, Smart prioritized Gilbert’s personal well-being over his football development.

“I’m always a lot more concerned with Arik’s well-being mentally,” Smart said leading into the 2022 season, than his well-being just on knowing assignments and what to do.”