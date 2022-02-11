Social media weighes in on Auburn’s decision to retain Bryan Harsin

After a week of rumors, cryptic statements, side-door entrances and palace intrigue, it appears Auburn has made a decision regarding the future of Bryan Harsin. And the embattled coach will be sticking around, according to a report from Pete Thamel and Chris Low.

Harsin went 6-7 in his first season at Auburn, punctuated with a gut-wrenching loss to rival Alabama. The Tigers then saw 20 players enter the transfer portal and Harsin has since overhauled his staff. He fired Mike Bobo, who ended up at Georgia, and saw defensive coordinator Derek Mason take a pay cut to join Oklahoma State. Harsin’s replacement for Bobo — Austin Davis — ended up stepping down just weeks after accepting the job.

When Auburn landed no new prospects on National Signing Day, it only added fuel to the fire surrounding Harsin’s stability. The Tigers signed the No. 19 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, but that ranks eighth in the conference.