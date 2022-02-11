Social media weighes in on Auburn’s decision to retain Bryan Harsin
After a week of rumors, cryptic statements, side-door entrances and palace intrigue, it appears Auburn has made a decision regarding the future of Bryan Harsin. And the embattled coach will be sticking around, according to a report from Pete Thamel and Chris Low.
Harsin went 6-7 in his first season at Auburn, punctuated with a gut-wrenching loss to rival Alabama. The Tigers then saw 20 players enter the transfer portal and Harsin has since overhauled his staff. He fired Mike Bobo, who ended up at Georgia, and saw defensive coordinator Derek Mason take a pay cut to join Oklahoma State. Harsin’s replacement for Bobo — Austin Davis — ended up stepping down just weeks after accepting the job.
When Auburn landed no new prospects on National Signing Day, it only added fuel to the fire surrounding Harsin’s stability. The Tigers signed the No. 19 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, but that ranks eighth in the conference.
Harsin’s $18 million buyout likely played a key role in him keeping his job, especially after Auburn paid $20 million to get out from under its deal with Gus Malzahn.
Georgia beat Auburn 34-10 this past season, making it the fifth straight win in the rivalry over the Tigers. The Bulldogs went on to win the National Championship in 2021, adding further worry to Auburn as its two biggest rivals are now the two most recent National Champions.
Harsin may be safe for now, but the damage to the Auburn program may still be done. Many on social media chimed in, sharing their thoughts on a truly bizarre week around the Auburn football program.