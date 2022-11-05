‘Undervalued’ Georgia makes 15th ESPN GameDay appearance under Kirby Smart, Laura Rutledge shares hot take

ATHENS — College game days don’t get any bigger than the scene that has descended on the Classic City this weekend.

ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation have boosted pregame hype for the battle of No. 1 teams Tennessee and Georgia (TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS).

The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) have been the top-ranked team in the AP and Coaches’ Poll most of the season, but they are only No. 3 in the CFP poll that came out last Tuesday, behind the No. 1-ranked Vols.