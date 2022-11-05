‘Undervalued’ Georgia makes 15th ESPN GameDay appearance under Kirby Smart, Laura Rutledge shares hot take

Dawgnation Logo
(3) Tennessee
Sat, 11/5 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
  • Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
  • Air Force
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS @3:30 ET
    Army
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Charlotte
    (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M
  • (21) North Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Virginia
    (23) Tulane
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Maryland
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Wisconsin
    Minnesota
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
  • Iowa
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Purdue
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 11/5 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (7) TCU
    (19) Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    Georgia Tech
    Sat, 11/5 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
  • Marshall
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Old Dominion
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Baylor
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Oklahoma
  • Georgia State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    (8) Oregon
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Colorado
    (13) Penn State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @7:30 ET
    Indiana
    (16) Syracuse
    Sat, 11/5 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    Pittsburgh
  • UTSA
    Sat, 11/5 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    New Mexico
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Utah State
    (9) Oklahoma State
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Kansas
    UCF
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Memphis
  • Washington State
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @7:30 ET
    Stanford
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Michigan State
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @7:30 ET
    (17) Illinois
    South Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
  • Liberty
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Navy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    (20) Cincinnati
    Florida International
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    North Texas
    Troy
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Texas State
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    BYU
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 2 @11:00 ET
    Boise State
    Texas
    Sat, 11/5 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (22) Kansas State
    (6) Alabama
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (18) LSU
  • UNLV
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    San Diego State
    Houston
    Sat, 11/5 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    SMU
    Arizona
    Sat, 11/5 on Pac-12 Network @11:30 ET
    (14) Utah
    James Madison
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Louisville
  • (25) South Carolina
    Sat, 11/5 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Vanderbilt
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 11/5 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Rutgers
    Florida State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Auburn
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
  • (5) Clemson
    Sat, 11/5 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
    (10) Wake Forest
    Sun, 11/6 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (24) North Carolina State
    California
    Sun, 11/6 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (10) USC
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/6 on MW Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
  • (12) UCLA
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 11/6 on Fox Sports 2 @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
  • Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
    UTEP
    30
    Final
    Rice
    37
    Appalachian State
    28
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    35
  • Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
    UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
  • Air Force
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS @3:30 ET
    Army
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/5 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Charlotte
    (2) Ohio State
    Sat, 11/5 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Florida
    Sat, 11/5 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    Texas A&M
Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared on the SEC Nation set on Friday night, which was in Athens along with ESPN College GameDay.
Mike Griffith / Dawg

‘Undervalued’ Georgia makes 15th ESPN GameDay appearance under Kirby Smart, Laura Rutledge shares hot take

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — College game days don’t get any bigger than the scene that has descended on the Classic City this weekend.

ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation have boosted pregame hype for the battle of No. 1 teams Tennessee and Georgia (TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS).

The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) have been the top-ranked team in the AP and Coaches’ Poll most of the season, but they are only No. 3 in the CFP poll that came out last Tuesday, behind the No. 1-ranked Vols.

“I believe the committee undervalued them a bit this week, and they are a better team than even No. 3,” ESPN anchor Laura Rutledge said. “But they’re going to have to prove it against Tennessee.”

ESPN star and SEC Network anchor Laura Rutledge shares some thoughts on Georgia football during a stop on the UGA campus for the Nov. 5 home game with Tennessee.
Mike Griffith / DawgNation, Dawgnation

Rutledge said she believes Georgia is more the team that dominated Oregon (49-3) and South Carolina (48-6), than the group that struggled in wins over Kent State (39-22) and Missouri (26-22).

“When you look through the entire season and a team that’s built to win a championship, which I believe Georgia is, it takes a lot, you’re not going to just skate past all these teams, it doesn’t matter the competition,” the SEC Nation host said.

“You’re going to get the best from everyone, you’ve got that target on your back,” she said. “I think Georgia has been a victim of that a little bit.”

Saturday marks the first time this season the Bulldogs’ have hosted ESPN College GameDay this season, a popular pregame show that typically represents the center of the college football universe each Saturday.

Georgia has been a part of ESPN College GameDay 15 times since 2017 under Coach Kirby Smart.

Tennessee hosted GameDay twice this season, beating Florida by a 38-33 count on Sept. 24, and then topping Alabama in a 52-49 thriller on Oct. 15.

Prior to this season’s appearances, the Vols’ most recent appearance had been on Oct. 8, 2016 in College Station.

Tennessee hadn’t hosted ESPN College GameDay since earlier that year, on Sept. 24 when they defeated Florida.

“No matter what, I think we’re in for a great matchup,” Rutledge said. “I don’t see this being a blowout either way.”

Georgia ESPN GameDay appearances under Kirby Smart

2022

No. 1 (CFP) Tennessee vs. No. 1 (AP, Coaches Poll) Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS

2021

No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (Indianapolis, CFP title)

No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (Miami, Orange Bowl CFP semifinal)

No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (Atlanta, SEC title)

No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13 (Athens)

No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0 (Athens)

No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 3 Clemson 3 (Charlotte)

2020

No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24 (Tuscaloosa)

No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6 (Athens)

2019

No. 2 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10 (Atlanta, SEC title)

No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17 (Athens)

2018

No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28 (Atlanta, SEC title)

No. 7 Georgia 36, No. 9 Florida 17 (Jacksonville)

2017

No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (Atlanta, CFP title)

No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48, (Pasadena, Rose Bowl CFP semifinal)

SEC GameDay appearances since start of 2017 season

Georgia 15 (4-0 home*, 0-1 away, 5-4 neutral)

* pending outcome of 11-5 Tennessee game

Alabama 15 (3-0 home, 2-2 away, 6-2 neutral)

LSU 6 (1-1 home, 2-0 road, 2-0 neutral)

Auburn 6 (1-0 home, 0-4 road 1-0 neutral)

Florida 5 (1-0 home, 0-2 road, 1-1 neutral)

Texas A&M 2 (0-1 home 0-1 road)

Tennessee 2 (2-0 home, 0-0 road*)

Pending outcome 11-5 at Georgia

Ole Miss 1 (1-0 home)

Arkansas 1 (0-1 road):

Most recent host: Nov. 11, 2006, vs. Tennessee

Kentucky 1 (0-1 road)

Most recent host: Oct. 20, 2007, vs. Florida

South Carolina 0

Most recent appearance: Sept. 27, 2014, vs. Missouri

Most recent host: Sept. 27, 2014, vs. Missouri

Missouri 0

Most recent appearance: Sept. 27, 2014, at South Carolina

Most recent host: Oct. 23, 2010 vs. Oklahoma

Mississippi State 0

Most recent appearance: Nov. 15, 2014, Tuscaloosa

Most recent host: Oct. 11, 2014, vs. Auburn

Vanderbilt 0

Most recent appearance: Oct. 4, 2008, vs. Auburn

Most recent host: Oct. 4, 2008, vs. Auburn

NextAround the SEC: 3 keys for Georgia and Tennessee wins, TV times and …
Leave a Comment