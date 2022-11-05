‘Undervalued’ Georgia makes 15th ESPN GameDay appearance under Kirby Smart, Laura Rutledge shares hot take
ATHENS — College game days don’t get any bigger than the scene that has descended on the Classic City this weekend.
ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation have boosted pregame hype for the battle of No. 1 teams Tennessee and Georgia (TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS).
The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) have been the top-ranked team in the AP and Coaches’ Poll most of the season, but they are only No. 3 in the CFP poll that came out last Tuesday, behind the No. 1-ranked Vols.
“I believe the committee undervalued them a bit this week, and they are a better team than even No. 3,” ESPN anchor Laura Rutledge said. “But they’re going to have to prove it against Tennessee.”
Rutledge said she believes Georgia is more the team that dominated Oregon (49-3) and South Carolina (48-6), than the group that struggled in wins over Kent State (39-22) and Missouri (26-22).
“When you look through the entire season and a team that’s built to win a championship, which I believe Georgia is, it takes a lot, you’re not going to just skate past all these teams, it doesn’t matter the competition,” the SEC Nation host said.
“You’re going to get the best from everyone, you’ve got that target on your back,” she said. “I think Georgia has been a victim of that a little bit.”
Saturday marks the first time this season the Bulldogs’ have hosted ESPN College GameDay this season, a popular pregame show that typically represents the center of the college football universe each Saturday.
Georgia has been a part of ESPN College GameDay 15 times since 2017 under Coach Kirby Smart.
Tennessee hosted GameDay twice this season, beating Florida by a 38-33 count on Sept. 24, and then topping Alabama in a 52-49 thriller on Oct. 15.
Prior to this season’s appearances, the Vols’ most recent appearance had been on Oct. 8, 2016 in College Station.
Tennessee hadn’t hosted ESPN College GameDay since earlier that year, on Sept. 24 when they defeated Florida.
“No matter what, I think we’re in for a great matchup,” Rutledge said. “I don’t see this being a blowout either way.”
Georgia ESPN GameDay appearances under Kirby Smart
2022
No. 1 (CFP) Tennessee vs. No. 1 (AP, Coaches Poll) Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS
2021
No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18 (Indianapolis, CFP title)
No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11 (Miami, Orange Bowl CFP semifinal)
No. 3 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13 (Athens)
No. 2 Georgia 37, No. 8 Arkansas 0 (Athens)
No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 3 Clemson 3 (Charlotte)
2020
No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia 24 (Tuscaloosa)
No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6 (Athens)
2019
No. 2 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 3 Georgia 23, No. 7 Notre Dame 17 (Athens)
2018
No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28 (Atlanta, SEC title)
No. 7 Georgia 36, No. 9 Florida 17 (Jacksonville)
2017
No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (Atlanta, CFP title)
No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48, (Pasadena, Rose Bowl CFP semifinal)
SEC GameDay appearances since start of 2017 season
Georgia 15 (4-0 home*, 0-1 away, 5-4 neutral)
* pending outcome of 11-5 Tennessee game
Alabama 15 (3-0 home, 2-2 away, 6-2 neutral)
LSU 6 (1-1 home, 2-0 road, 2-0 neutral)
Auburn 6 (1-0 home, 0-4 road 1-0 neutral)
Florida 5 (1-0 home, 0-2 road, 1-1 neutral)
Texas A&M 2 (0-1 home 0-1 road)
Tennessee 2 (2-0 home, 0-0 road*)
Pending outcome 11-5 at Georgia
Ole Miss 1 (1-0 home)
Arkansas 1 (0-1 road):
Most recent host: Nov. 11, 2006, vs. Tennessee
Kentucky 1 (0-1 road)
Most recent host: Oct. 20, 2007, vs. Florida
South Carolina 0
Most recent appearance: Sept. 27, 2014, vs. Missouri
Most recent host: Sept. 27, 2014, vs. Missouri
Missouri 0
Most recent appearance: Sept. 27, 2014, at South Carolina
Most recent host: Oct. 23, 2010 vs. Oklahoma
Mississippi State 0
Most recent appearance: Nov. 15, 2014, Tuscaloosa
Most recent host: Oct. 11, 2014, vs. Auburn
Vanderbilt 0
Most recent appearance: Oct. 4, 2008, vs. Auburn
Most recent host: Oct. 4, 2008, vs. Auburn