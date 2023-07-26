Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days takeaways

ATHENS — Georgia is the unquestioned favorite to repeat as SEC Champion and the oddsmakers’ choice to win the national title entering the season.

The Bulldogs, however, have several questions to answer entering fall camp, among them, the quarterback position.

This, to the extent Carson Beck was not among the UGA players available to vote on for preseason All-SEC honors. (List at bottom of story).

To be clear, Beck has the inside track to win the position as he’s the most experienced of the returning quarterbacks and enjoyed the best spring game.