Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days takeaways

clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Georgia is the unquestioned favorite to repeat as SEC Champion and the oddsmakers’ choice to win the national title entering the season.

The Bulldogs, however, have several questions to answer entering fall camp, among them, the quarterback position.

This, to the extent Carson Beck was not among the UGA players available to vote on for preseason All-SEC honors. (List at bottom of story).

To be clear, Beck has the inside track to win the position as he’s the most experienced of the returning quarterbacks and enjoyed the best spring game.

But Kirby Smart has said Beck hasn’t done enough yet to be named the starter, and he’s going to give Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton opportunities to compete at the position.

Quarterback competition? Yep …

BUYING

This is the sort of quarterback competition that will play out over weeks and with the quarterbacks supporting one another.

RELATED: Carson Beck explains why he considered transfer

RELATED: Yes sir, Vandagriff knows how to handle tough coaching

The Georgia players have exhibited complete buy in with the program and trust their coaches judgment to the extent there seems little to no danger of a quarterback controversy emerging.

Nick Saban couldn’t avoid Italy

SELLING

Alabama’s seven-time national championship head coach is as deserving as a vacation as anyone, but there were some raised eyebrows that Saban chose this particular offseason for an extended break.

After all, Alabama has had back-to-back 2-loss seasons and lost multiple games three of the past four years. To boot, the Tide’s recruiting was well off the pace of No. 1-ranked Georgia’s at that time.

Saban could have easily said he simply needed a break, but instead, he indicated he had no choice in the matter.

“Just to clear that up, that was our 50th wedding anniversary gift to Ms. Terry from some of our friends, which I successfully got out of for two years,” Saban said. “Failed to be able to get out of it this year. Didn’t really want to go.”

Big Orange Fever

BUYING

Third-year coach Josh Heupel couldn’t help but pat himself on the back at SEC Media Days last week over “where we’ve come in such a short amount of time.” UT football hit a No. 1 ranking this season, scored an Orange Bowl win over Clemson and capped an 11-win campaign.

RELATED: Tennessee expects to win SEC East, leaves NCAA issues behind

The Vols have sold 71,000 season tickets and many anticipate the November showdown with Georgia will have SEC Championship Game implications — an event UT hasn’t been a part of since 2007.

Beyond that, more than $400 million is going into Neyland Stadium upgrades, almost $100 million into baseball stadium renovations and there are plans to build an entertainment district around the football stadium and basketball arena in Truist Park-like fashion.

Jayden Daniels first-team All-SEC

SELLING

Jayden Daniels showed good mobility and play-making ability for LSU last season, but it’s hard to imagine him being the choice as the first-team All-SEC QB at the end of the year.

RELATED: LSU targets Georgia atop SEC, ‘just a matter of getting it done’

There’s a saying in the SEC that QBs can run, but they can’t hide, as Daniels dealt with an ankle injury last season that robbed him of his speed at times.

Beyond that the Bayou Bengals have a very capable and ready backup quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, making it that much easier for Brian Kelly to make a move at the QB position if there are any struggles.

BUYING

• Texas A&M offense with Bobby Petrino and Jim Chaney

• Georgia O-Line winning Joe Moore Award

• Vanderbilt Stadium improvements

• Ladd McConkey 1,000-yard season

RELATED: Why Ladd McConkey represents best of UGA player development

SELLING

• South Carolina improvement

• Billy Napier future at Florida

• Two SEC teams in four-team CFP

• Kentucky as a football school

RELATED: Shut-up and dribble, looking at Kentucky program’s feud

Preseason Georgia All-SEC candidates list at SEC Media Days: Sedrick Van Pran (OL) -Amarius Mims (OL) -Tate Ratledge (OL) -Kendall Milton (RB) -Ladd McConkey (WR) -Brock Bowers (TE) -Xavier Truss (OL) -Smael Mondon (LB) -Jamon Dumas-Johnson (LB) -Malaki Starks (DB) -Mykel Williams (LB) -Javon Bullard (DB) -Kamari Lassiter (DB) -Nazir Stackhouse (DL) -Jalon Walker (LB) -Brett Thorson (P) -William Mote (LS) -Arian Smith (WR) .

ArticleArticle Latest Around the SEC
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days takeaways
ATHENS — Georgia is the unquestioned favorite to repeat as SEC Champion and the oddsmakers’ choice to win the national title entering the season.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Hugh Freeze shares lofty visions for Auburn football, adds perspective to …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hugh Freeze is taking over an Auburn football program that is on a historically bad run of late.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, ‘We expect to win the East’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel couldn’t help but take a moment to reflect on everything he has accomplished the past two years bringing glory back to Tennessee football.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Lane Kiffin points finger at teams atop recruiting rankings in latest NIL …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lane Kiffin went on a rant at SEC Media Days about how unfair about the NCAA transfer portal and NIL deals have made college football.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Alabama football ‘Trench King’ JC Latham: ‘We’re going to win it all’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Saban says he didn’t come to SEC Media Days to create expectations, but Tide offensive lineman JC Latham managed to take care of that.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas gets record-breaking …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: The narrative is changing quickly around …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Buying or selling? Georgia QB situation among top SEC Media Days …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia offense has even more talent than All-SEC teams suggest

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Glenn Schumann furthers the Georgia linebacker standard with Justin …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.