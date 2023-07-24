Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, ‘We expect to win the East’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel couldn’t help but take a moment to reflect on everything he has accomplished the past two years bringing glory back to Tennessee football.

The Vols, coming off an Orange Bowl win over Clemson and an 11-2 season, play host to SEC favorite Georgia and are considered by some as having the best chance to unseat the Bulldogs atop the SEC East.

Indeed, Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the CFP Committee last season when it came into Sanford Stadium to face Georgia, which was No. 1 in the media polls.

The Bulldogs led 24-6 at halftime with its defense dominating play and the Sanford Stadium crowd producing more than 130 decibels, making it impossible for Tennessee’s high-tempo offense to community.