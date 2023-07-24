Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, ‘We expect to win the East’

clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Josh Heupel couldn’t help but take a moment to reflect on everything he has accomplished the past two years bringing glory back to Tennessee football.

The Vols, coming off an Orange Bowl win over Clemson and an 11-2 season, play host to SEC favorite Georgia and are considered by some as having the best chance to unseat the Bulldogs atop the SEC East.

Indeed, Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the CFP Committee last season when it came into Sanford Stadium to face Georgia, which was No. 1 in the media polls.

The Bulldogs led 24-6 at halftime with its defense dominating play and the Sanford Stadium crowd producing more than 130 decibels, making it impossible for Tennessee’s high-tempo offense to community.

“Offensively early in the football game the false starts (and) the communication issues hurt us,” Heupel said. “I didn’t think, all in all, we handled the noise very well. That’s false starts. It’s being in sync, communication up front.”

Tennessee had six false starts, an illegal procedure and QB Hendon Hooker was sacked six times.

The Vols’ fans and players believe that with this season’s game in Knoxville (Nov. 18), in a stadium UGA’s own Tate Ratledge said was the best in the SEC, things could play out differently.

The fact that’s even a conversation after where Tennessee has been as a program since its last SEC East title in 2007 is impressive.

“When I took over two years ago, there was so much uncertainty that surrounded our program …. " Heupel said at SEC Media Days. “We were a program that entered that fall with only 65 scholarships, the uncertainty of an investigation that was taking place on our campus.”

Heupel noted he correctly predicted the investigation would prove only a “speed bump” for the Vols’ program.

Tennessee avoided a bowl ban from the NCAA, which proceeded to place the program on five years probation and fine the school $8 million.

With the most damning penalties behind and not ahead of the program the players have a great deal to look forward to this season.

“That first year, we hoped to win. Now, we expect to win ... every game,” senior defensive tackle Omari Thomas told ESPN’s Chris Low. “There’s a difference.

“Everybody on this team will tell you that we expect to win the East.”

Tennessee also expects to keep recruiting elite players out of the high school ranks and the portal and sending them on to the NFL.

“Ten draft picks over the last two years, one of the highest in the country; last year, five guys drafted in the top three rounds which is second in the country,” said Heupel, perhaps aware UGA has had 25 picks over the past two years but only four in the first three rounds if the 2023 NFL Draft.

“As I said at the end of the Bowl game, the best is yet to come for Tennessee football. Excited about the journey for this group of guys in this ‘23 season and don’t know that there’s ever been a better time to be a Vol.”

Heupel, himself, is on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot as a former Heisman Trophy runner-up who led Oklahoma to the 2000 BCS National Championship and won All-American honors before launching his coaching career.

Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, 'We expect to win the East'
