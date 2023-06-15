Georgia football fans have expensive 2024 season ahead, dent remains in home schedule

ATHENS — It didn’t take the most dedicated and loyal Georgia football fans long to figure out 2024 is going to be a very expensive season. The Bulldogs designated home schedule has them traveling to: • Alabama (275 miles, 4 hours, 21 minutes drive time)

• Ole Miss (403 miles, 6 hours, 17 minutes drive time) • Kentucky (429 miles, 6 hours, 48 minutes drive time) • Texas (1,026 miles, 15 hours, 41 minutes drive time)

There’s also a designated home game that some Georgia students will have to drive to in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s 360 miles, 5 hours, 43 minutes drive time for the students in Athens, 71 miles, 1 hour, 19 minutes for the students in Gainesville. The SEC held its much-anticipated schedule reveal show on Tuesday night, leading off the broadcast with league newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.

The Longhorns had leaked their marquee 2024 home game with Georgia the night before, robbing the SEC Network of some of the schedule show’s allure. “Unbelievable,” quipped one league administrator, likely knowing it was not only believable but also par for the course. Texas has a reputation for putting itself ahead of fellow league members, to the point there’s speculation the Longhorns might very well replace Florida in SEC’s self-important category. The SEC appears ready to play right along with Texas. The Longhorns, who for all their hype have won 10 games just once in the past 13 season — will play six of their eight league games in the Lone Star State. Georgia, meanwhile, plays only three of its eight league games in its home state in 2024 as a byproduct of the annual tradition of selling off its Florida rivalry game to Jacksonville

The Bulldogs might rank fifth in the nation in athletic department revenue, per USA Today, but their administration believes the extra $3 million or so per year is worth playing a home game in Florida. Meanwhile, Texas plays its neutral site game with Oklahoma — a designated road game this year — in Dallas. It’s truly a neutral site for both schools, as it’s 195 miles from Austin and 193 miles from Norman, in the fourth-most populated metropolitan area in the nation. The Longhorns also play a road game in College Station 107 miles away from their campus. Finally, Texas was one of the four schools to hit the Vanderbilt lottery. The Longhorns fans will partake in the SEC tradition of a fun night out in the Music City before or after taking over the Commodores paltry stadium.