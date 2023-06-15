Georgia football fans have expensive 2024 season ahead, dent remains in home schedule
ATHENS — It didn’t take the most dedicated and loyal Georgia football fans long to figure out 2024 is going to be a very expensive season.
The Bulldogs designated home schedule has them traveling to:
• Alabama (275 miles, 4 hours, 21 minutes drive time)
• Ole Miss (403 miles, 6 hours, 17 minutes drive time)
• Kentucky (429 miles, 6 hours, 48 minutes drive time)
• Texas (1,026 miles, 15 hours, 41 minutes drive time)
There’s also a designated home game that some Georgia students will have to drive to in Jacksonville, Fla.
It’s 360 miles, 5 hours, 43 minutes drive time for the students in Athens, 71 miles, 1 hour, 19 minutes for the students in Gainesville.
The SEC held its much-anticipated schedule reveal show on Tuesday night, leading off the broadcast with league newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.
The Longhorns had leaked their marquee 2024 home game with Georgia the night before, robbing the SEC Network of some of the schedule show’s allure.
“Unbelievable,” quipped one league administrator, likely knowing it was not only believable but also par for the course.
Texas has a reputation for putting itself ahead of fellow league members, to the point there’s speculation the Longhorns might very well replace Florida in SEC’s self-important category.
The SEC appears ready to play right along with Texas.
The Longhorns, who for all their hype have won 10 games just once in the past 13 season — will play six of their eight league games in the Lone Star State.
Georgia, meanwhile, plays only three of its eight league games in its home state in 2024 as a byproduct of the annual tradition of selling off its Florida rivalry game to Jacksonville
The Bulldogs might rank fifth in the nation in athletic department revenue, per USA Today, but their administration believes the extra $3 million or so per year is worth playing a home game in Florida.
Meanwhile, Texas plays its neutral site game with Oklahoma — a designated road game this year — in Dallas.
It’s truly a neutral site for both schools, as it’s 195 miles from Austin and 193 miles from Norman, in the fourth-most populated metropolitan area in the nation.
The Longhorns also play a road game in College Station 107 miles away from their campus.
Finally, Texas was one of the four schools to hit the Vanderbilt lottery.
The Longhorns fans will partake in the SEC tradition of a fun night out in the Music City before or after taking over the Commodores paltry stadium.
Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina — a combined 35-5 against Vanderbilt in Nashville since the 1992 season — are the three other fanbases penciling in a road win against the Commodores.
Georgia’s home schedule in 2024 has some season ticket holders disappointed, and might not be the most attractive for elite recruits.
Part of the issue is the season-opening game against rival Clemson will be played in Atlanta.
The other non-conference homes games — Tennessee Tech, UMass and Georgia Tech — will provide opportunities for many friends and neighbors of season ticket holders to see a Georgia home game.
There are only three SEC opponents coming to Sanford Stadium in 2024: Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State.
An argument can and has already been made by the season ticket holders that Georgia has four more attractive games away Sanford Stadium — Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Florida.
This is true despite 2024 being the first season Sanford Stadium — part of $240 million of football renovations since 2016 — will have elite preferred seating on the club level at midfield as a result of the press box being moved into the corner of the end zone.
Coach Kirby Smart and the players will focus their efforts on the field taking one opponent at a time.
But the view from 10,000 feet suggests Georgia football did not benefit as much from the shuffled SEC schedule for 2024 as some might have hoped.