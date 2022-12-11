WATCH: Nick Saban dances on recruiting trip, looks to keep Alabama recruiting class No. 1

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has Georgia football ranked No. 1 on the field with another national championship in sight. Alabama coach Nick Saban, however, has his Crimson Tide No. 1 in the current 2023 class recruiting rankings with the Dec. 21 early signing day fast approaching. Alabama has 24 commits with an average rating of 93.82, per the 247Sports composite, but the Bulldogs are No. 2 and closely behind with 23 commits (93.55), followed in the Top 10 by No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Tennessee.

Saban first shuffled his way into the recruiting visit spotlight some four years ago while trying to land Louisiana cornerback Eddie Smith. Smith did sign with the Tide in 2018 and was rostered for three years, but he did not log any statistics and transferred to Illinois last January. Smith, it’s worth noting, danced back into the portal again this month, and his now headed for Arkansas State.