ATHENS — Drama is building across the SEC in this final year of East and West Divisions.

It starts at the top with defending champion Georgia, which has entered as difficult of a stretch run as any program in the nation before.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls 21 straight weeks and No. 2 by the CFP, slipped past CFP No. 15 Missouri last Saturday and now have No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night and a road trip to No. 13 Tennessee on deck for Nov. 18.

Georgia has a 26-game win streak on the line, matching the 26 games in a row the 2015-16 Alabama teams recorded. Only two other SEC teams have won more in a row: Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 1978-80 teams and Gene Stallings’ 1991-93 Tide.

It’s hard to imagine another win streak like this as college football looks more like the NFL each year, with liberal transfer rules and NIL deals equating to free agency.

Certainly, not with a team that fits the profile of this “Old school” Georgia team, which has only three transfers.

Ole Miss is a formidable foe, off to an 8-1 start for the second straight season, and working its way into the Top 10 of the national rankings for the third year in a row.

The Rebels, unlike Georgia, are built largely with transfers — 31 of them — with 28 in the two-deep.

In fairness to Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss simply can’t build a roster in the manner Georgia has — with its dead-eye recruiting and player development.

Kiffin is making the most of the new rules, landing elite quarterbacks through the transfer portal and finding receivers who want to leave their original school choice to play in his uptempo offense.

Here’s a look at this week’s SEC Power Rankings, per this author:

Tier One

Georgia: Bulldogs could be getting All-American Brock Bowers back this week, an incredible left.

Alabama: The Tide put a physical beating on LSU, holding onto control of the West Division.

Ole Miss: The red-hot Rebels step into the spotlight with dual-threat QB Jaxson Dart pulling the trigger.

Tier Two

Tennessee: The blue-collar Vols lead the SEC in rushing and rush defense.

LSU: The Tigers aren’t in as good as shape as Missouri, but they beat them head-to-head so they hold this spot for now.

Missouri: The Show-Me State Tigers impressed at Georgia before falling short.

Tier Three

Kentucky: The Wildcats have an opportunity game with Alabama coming to Kroger Field.

Texas A&M: The Aggies need to win the games they are supposed to, like this week at home against Mississippi State.

Arkansas: Big win for Sam Pittman and the Hogs at Florida and come home to face Auburn.

Florida: The Gators need one more win to clinch bowl spot: can they win at LSU, at Missouri or at home against Florida State?

Auburn: Hugh Freeze doesn’t have the banner upset some expected — beating Arkansas wouldn’t be it.

Tier Four

South Carolina: Spencer Rattler might ultimately be the most talented QB in the league, but the supporting cast is limited.

Mississippi State: Coach Zach Arnett inherited a tough situation and couldn’t be expected to do any more than he has in Year One.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have dropped eight in a row, and yet, have a puncher’s chance at South Carolina.