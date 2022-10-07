Dawgnation Logo
Auburn
Sat, 10/8 on CBS @7:30 ET
(1) Georgia
Alabama coach Nick Saban (center) set the college football world on fire with his NIL comments and then Jimbo Fisher insulted him. The story of this game, however, is the Tide's injured quarterback and Fisher's slide as Texas A&M head coach.
Special

Around the SEC TV schedule: Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher storyline fizzles, Tennessee-LSU sizzles

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Remember all that Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher last summer, and how everyone predicted it could be the game of the year when the teams met?

FLASHBACK: 4 takeaways from Saban-Fisher war of words, insults

Not only is that not the case for this game, but the Saban-Fisher feud isn’t even the biggest story line of the game as Alabama will likely be without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Young suffered a sprained shoulder in the Tide’s win over Arkansas, though that has barely affected the betting line, which has stayed around 23 points all week.

RELATED: Bryce Young suffered sprained shoulder during win over Hogs

The Aggies will also be missing some key players with quarterback Max Johnson out indefinitely with a broken hand one week after news broke that top receiver Ainias is out for the season with a lower body injury suffered against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks didn’t beat Texas A&M or Alabama, but they should took their toll.

As for Fisher and Saban, they’ll shake hands at midfield and move on in the same direction they have been headed — Fisher descending, Saban ascending.

This game kicks off at 8 p.m., but most people will probably head to bed early

The pick: Alabama 34, Texas A&M 10

Auburn at Georgia -30, TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Eli Drinkwitz owes Bryan Harsin a favor for keeping him on staff at Arkansas State and then bringing him with him to Boise State.

RELATED: Harsin sees Mike Bobo influence in UGA offense

Drinkwitz can repay him by slipping Auburn the defensive game plan that kept UGA from scoring a TD through three quarters for the first time since 2019.

QB Stetson Bennett was bamboozled at the line, to the extent the Bulldogs won’t likely be calling as much at the line of scrimmage this week.

RELATED: Why ‘Wild card’ Robby Ashford is Auburn’s only hope at Georgia

The Georgia defense will be missing Top 5 projected pick Jalen Carter (MCL) indefinitely, but that won’t matter against an overmatched Auburn offensive line and inexperienced quarterback.

The pick: Georgia 37, Auburn 10

Tennessee - 3.5 at LSU TV: Noon, ESPN

The Vols would seem to be a runaway favorite to win this football game, having had an extra week to prepare while the Bayou Bengals saw QB Jayden Daniels knocked out of their win over Auburn with a knee injury.

RELATED: LSU beats Auburn in battle of Tigers

Even if Daniels comes back, he won’t be the same guy.

The question is, will this be the same Tennessee offense that has led the nation in total offense (559.2 yards)?

The Vols will likely be without top receiver Cedric Tillman, and playing fast on the road is tougher than doing it in a home stadium.

RELATED: Hendon Hooker ignites Tennessee pursuit of SEC East crown

Brian Kelly is a very good football coach, and strange things happen in Tiger Stadium — even in the daylight — especially with an offense that can run the ball.

The pick: LSU 27, Tennessee 24

Arkansas at Mississippi State -9 TV: Noon, SEC Network

Razorbacks QB K.J. Jefferson will travel to the game in Starkville after returning to practice on Wednesday after suffering what was believed to be a concussion.

It won’t matter, even if Jefferson plays this is a bad matchup for an Arkansas team with a porous secondary.

The pick: Mississippi State 37, Arkansas 24

Missouri at Florida -11 TV: Noon, ESPNU

Eli Drinkwitz beat Billy Napier when he was at Appalachian State and Napier was at Louisiana by a 45-38 count in 2019.

And, would you believe Missouri owns the all-time series with the Gators 6-5 including wins in three of the most recent five meetings?

It seems too much to ask for the Tigers to get the road upset after leaving their hearts on the field against Georgia, but that 11-point spread seems a bit high.

The pick: Florida 26, Missouri 23

South Carolina at Kentucky -6 TV: 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

Remember when Mark Stoops dissed Shane Beamer by saying “it’s easy to change a climate, you change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses.”

Just like the Saban-Fisher feud, this one has cooled considerably, too with neither team looking like much of a contender after Will Levis’ injuries have made him a game-time decision and the Gamecocks have lost half their starting defense to injuries.

The pick: Kentucky 28, South Carolina 21

Ole Miss -17 at Vanderbilt (TV: 4 p.m. SEC Network)

Nashville is loved by many for several reasons, though Vanderbilt football is not one of them.

The Rebels are coming off a hard-fought home win over Kentucky and look to remain perfect at every SEC team’s favorite road destination.

The pick: Ole Miss 37, Vanderbilt 17

Last week: 5-1 straight-up, 5-1 vs. spread

Season: 35-9 straight-up, 22-21 vs. spread

