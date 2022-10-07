Around the SEC TV schedule: Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher storyline fizzles, Tennessee-LSU sizzles

ATHENS — Remember all that Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher last summer, and how everyone predicted it could be the game of the year when the teams met? FLASHBACK: 4 takeaways from Saban-Fisher war of words, insults Not only is that not the case for this game, but the Saban-Fisher feud isn’t even the biggest story line of the game as Alabama will likely be without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Young suffered a sprained shoulder in the Tide’s win over Arkansas, though that has barely affected the betting line, which has stayed around 23 points all week. RELATED: Bryce Young suffered sprained shoulder during win over Hogs The Aggies will also be missing some key players with quarterback Max Johnson out indefinitely with a broken hand one week after news broke that top receiver Ainias is out for the season with a lower body injury suffered against Arkansas.

The Razorbacks didn’t beat Texas A&M or Alabama, but they should took their toll. As for Fisher and Saban, they’ll shake hands at midfield and move on in the same direction they have been headed — Fisher descending, Saban ascending. This game kicks off at 8 p.m., but most people will probably head to bed early

The pick: Alabama 34, Texas A&M 10 Auburn at Georgia -30, TV: 3:30 p.m., CBS Eli Drinkwitz owes Bryan Harsin a favor for keeping him on staff at Arkansas State and then bringing him with him to Boise State. RELATED: Harsin sees Mike Bobo influence in UGA offense Drinkwitz can repay him by slipping Auburn the defensive game plan that kept UGA from scoring a TD through three quarters for the first time since 2019. QB Stetson Bennett was bamboozled at the line, to the extent the Bulldogs won’t likely be calling as much at the line of scrimmage this week. RELATED: Why ‘Wild card’ Robby Ashford is Auburn’s only hope at Georgia

The Georgia defense will be missing Top 5 projected pick Jalen Carter (MCL) indefinitely, but that won’t matter against an overmatched Auburn offensive line and inexperienced quarterback. The pick: Georgia 37, Auburn 10 Tennessee - 3.5 at LSU TV: Noon, ESPN The Vols would seem to be a runaway favorite to win this football game, having had an extra week to prepare while the Bayou Bengals saw QB Jayden Daniels knocked out of their win over Auburn with a knee injury. RELATED: LSU beats Auburn in battle of Tigers Even if Daniels comes back, he won’t be the same guy. The question is, will this be the same Tennessee offense that has led the nation in total offense (559.2 yards)?