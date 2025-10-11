ATHENS — Auburn has its hands full with Georgia, and Tigers coach Hugh Freeze knows it.

Freeze, speaking on the SEC coaches teleconference this week, provided some feedback on the Bulldogs when asked about the challenges Kirby Smart’s No. 10-ranked team will present when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“Big strong running backs,” Freeze said of the Georgia rushing attack, which has been the most consistently positive characteristic on either side of the ball for the Bulldogs.

“Then you add in the fact that 14, Stockton, is …. I don’t know that people give him (enough credit),” He said. “He uses (his legs) well to extend plays and can hurt you, not only extending a play with his legs, but his eyes are always down the field.

“And he’s playing at a really high level, along with their running backs, who I think are big and physical.”

Georgia tailback Chauncey Bowens made his first start last week against Kentucky and ripped off runs of 13 and 19 yards on the opening drive.

Stockton, as Freeze noted, also made some plays throwing the ball downfield, finishing 15-of-23 passing for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“I think their receiving core is probably deeper than it has been the past couple of years,” Freeze said. “They all are extremely good playmakers that, you have to defend them as part of the run game, also, the way they use them in the run game — it’s just a difficult offense to defend.”

Georgia ranks 31st in the nation in total defense, but Freeze said he believes the Bulldogs to be tough as ever.

“I still see a really stingy defense, even though you say the numbers aren’t,” Freeze said. “I think there’s more parity in our conference, but they still are such a well-coached (team) and make great adjustments to give their kids chances to win football games.”