MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia will in fact be missing some of its biggest names, as tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Amarius Mims and inside linebacker Smael Mondon are not dressed out for the game.

Bowers and Mims did not arrive until later in the week but were seen at practice on Friday. Mondon has been with the team all week, though he previously announced he would be returning to Georgia for another season.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller was a surprise scratch as he was not with the team in warmups.

Julian Humphrey is not dressed out for the Orange Bowl. He was in a black non-contact jersey during practice this week, as he continues to try and recover from a collarbone injury he suffered against Ole Miss.

Bowers, Mims and Mondon were injured the SEC championship game loss to Alabama. Bowers has been battling an ankle injury, while Mims had a lower leg injury. Smart never specified an injury for Mondon, but he did have a foot injury prior to the start of the season.

Georgia will also be without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who is still dealing with a foot injury. Outside linebacker Damon Wilson had his knee scoped and will not play in the game either.

The Bulldogs are traveling with a smaller roster after the team saw 17 players enter the transfer portal.

Bowers and Mims are both seen as potential first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. No player on Georgia’s team has publicly declared for the NFL draft at this point, with Mondon and Carson Beck saying they will be coming back to Georgia for another year.

“To see him go out there and compete and work like he did for the three years he has been pretty remarkable,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers. “I mean, he is a machine when it comes to practice. Doesn’t get tired, works his tail off, and he set a standard that will be there for a long time.

“He’s affected Oscar Delp, he affected Darnell [Washington], he’s affected the young tight ends, he’s affected everybody on the offense in terms of how he practices.”

With Bowers out, look for Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie to see more snaps at tight end. At inside linebacker, CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson are likely to start. Xavier Truss, who is wearing No. 77 in honor of Devin Willock, would be to right tackle.

Georgia’s game against Florida State is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ESPN.