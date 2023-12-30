MIAMI — The Georgia football team takes on the Florida State team in the 2023 Orange Bowl. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and analysis for the game.

Georgia enters the Orange Bowl with a 12-1 record, while Florida State is 13-0. The Seminoles will be missing a number of key players.

Georgia football-Florida State live updates, score, analysis for 2023 Orange Bowl

All eyes will be on Georgia stars Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims in regards to whether they play. The two made it down to Florida on Thursday and were at practice on Friday.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was non-committal on their status for this game.

“To see him go out there and compete and work like he did for the three years he has been pretty remarkable,” Smart said of Bowers. “I mean, he is a machine when it comes to practice. Doesn’t get tired, works his tail off, and he set a standard that will be there for a long time.

“He’s affected Oscar Delp, he affected Darnell [Washington, he’s affected the young tight ends, he’s affected everybody on the offense in terms of how he practices.”

Georgia is going to be a little lighter than usual after losing 17 scholarship players via the transfer portal. That should create some opportunities for younger players, like Anthony Evans as the team’s punter returner or Daniel Harris at one of the cornerback spots.

While most of the transfer players were not key contributors, Smart still sees this game as a chance to get players valuable reps moving forward.

“I love watching those guys play,” Smart said. “We try to balance out the reps because we feel like our ones have had a lot of reps throughout the year, so we’ll do a lot more periods with more balance to get those guys almost an extra spring practice.

“I think it’s had a great impact on our program for the last three years to get these extra practices, even the extra game after this one the last two years to kind of get those guys more prepared for next season.”

The Bulldogs will have quarterback Carson Beck for this game, who has had a strong couple of weeks of practice after committing to returning to Georgia for another season.

While Florida State has had many players opt of the game, Georgia has not yet had any players publicly opt out. It will be worth watching how many draft-eligible players such as Kamari Lassiter and Ladd McConkey end up playing in the game.

With a win, the Georgia seniors have a chance to leave the program as the winningest class in Georgia history.

Georgia football injury report

Branson Robinson, Knee -- out

Rara Thomas, foot -- out

Damon Wilson, knee -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- questionable

Brock Bowers, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, leg -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, ankle -- probable

*Georgia will also be without 17 scholarship players as well as punt returner Mekhi Mews after they departed via the transfer portal.

Georgia football-Florida State game time for 2023 Orange Bowl

The Georgia football-Florida State game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Florida State TV channel for 2023 Orange Bowl

The Georgia football-Florida State game will be broadcast on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call the game.

Georgia football-Florida State how to watch online, stream 2023 Orange Bowl

You can watch the Georgia football-Florida State game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here for a link to the game.

