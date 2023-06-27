Quintavius Johnson Jr: Did Georgia football catch lightning again with another 3-star find?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star DE commit Quintavius Johnson, Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 54 DL and the No. 546 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 47 DL and the No. 527 overall recruit. ========================================== The practice day had finally run its course.

Mays High had lifted weights for a couple of hours and then did conditioning under a late-June Atlanta sun. It was close to noon. The four-hour workout was supposed to wrap closer to 11 a.m. but such are things with teams in the midst of the summer training furnace. Quintavius Johnson Jr. then shared his thoughts on a great many things with his recent commitment to Georgia football. He didn’t mind that 3-star stuff.

“Some of the rankings aren’t really equivalent to the player,” he said. He noted the Tennessee Vols were his runner-up school. He said that he told the Georgia coaches he was coming well in advance of his public commitment. Johnson has played baseball and basketball for Mays. He’s been timed at 4.68 seconds in the 40. He does hopes 4-star Texas All-American DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye joins him in the Georgia class soon.

Those two hung out together with coach Tray Scott’s DL team at the annual scavenger hunt in May. “Q” also updated reports from plugged-in members of the recruiting industry that had him at 240 pounds. His own head coach at Mays, Tony Slaton, had him at 260 pounds. Johnson set the record straight that he was 6 feet, 5 inches (in socks) and he weighed 256 pounds. That’s what the coaches at Georgia told him after a recent visit, he said. Johnson had just spent most of the last two hours of that practice running. Running various lengths of the field. He competed against a swift starting receiver. He was more than 100 pounds heavier than that young man but made every race a real race, including the 130-yard sprint from one corner of the end zone to the opposite corner of the back of the end zone. Everything about that workout said he was different. From a frame that looks like it can hold 20 more pounds easily. Or the speed and endurance that kept him running smoothly despite no shade from that 90-degree Georgia heat. He was done about 15 minutes earlier. Basically had nothing left. But he still kept on.

“Hey,” he said after his interview session was over. “Do you want to see me throw it?” he said. Certainly. Please do. “Can you film it?” he said. Of course. This career path does not provide the chance for many 6-foot-5, 256-pounders to show off their throwing arms after 4-hour practices. That’s a sight we just don’t get much. Even covering the ‘Dawgs.