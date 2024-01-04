DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This Cover 4 is the first post where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell share their perspectives on the damn great run Brock Bowers had in Athens.

Brock Bowers. He truly had an Icarus moment in the sun in Athens. Except his wings never melted. They now just carry him on to the National Football League.

With Bowers announcing this week that he has declared his intention for the 2024 NFL Draft we deem it more than appropriate to tee up a special edition DawgNation Cover 4 in honor of the greatest tight end in college football history.

These takes are designed to come out faster than an ALL-SEC level talent can put one foot into the transfer portal and then shake it all about before coming back home to Athens.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Where would you rank Brock Bowers among the greatest Georgia football players in history?

Brandon Adams: Second

Georgia TE Brock Bowers shakes free of two UAB defenders on his way to a 41-yard touchdown reception from Carson Beck in Georgia's 49-21 win against UAB on September 23, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: “Herschel Walker is the greatest college football player of all time. Bowers is terrific, but no one will attempt to make that claim about him.”

Mike Griffith: Second

Georgia junior TE Brock Bowers (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: “Georgia would not have won either of its two recent titles without Brock Bowers, but, Herschel Walker is the greatest CFB player of all-time.

Bowers had 194 touches (carries plus catches) for 2,731 yards and 31 TDs in 40 games at UGA. Walker had 1,112 touches for 5,891 yards and 57 TDs in 36 games, which includes 3 Sugar Bowls.”

Connor Riley: First

Georgia junior TE Brock Bowers (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: “Brock Bowes scored a touchdown one out of every six times he touched the ball. Herschel Walker did it one out of every 19 times. Georgia went 38-2 in games Bowers played in, compared to 33-3 with Walker.

Bowers won two national championships. A Heisman Trophy is cool. National championshipS are cooler..”

Jeff Sentell: Second

Georgia tight ends Brock Bowers stretches during practice on the campus of Barry University, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Miami Shores, Florida. Georgia is preparing for their game against Florida State in the Orange Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “He was just outside my “Rushmore” before this season but the way he competed with a third All-American season cannot be understated. It moved him past Stetson Bennett IV in my book. The tightrope comeback was Marvel super-hero-type-healing-factor stuff. It is Herschel at the top. I’m not sure folks realize Herschel Walker’s full impact to this day. The “Goal Line Stalker” established 11 NCAA records, 16 SEC records and 41 school records in his three years in Athens. Everyone knew No. 34 was getting the ball. He still scored 42, 48 and 46 percent of the Georgia offensive touchdowns every season he was in Athens. That level of impact is off the charts.”

Where would you rank Brock Bowers among the greatest players in Georgia football history?

We’d love to see your thoughts in the comment section below.