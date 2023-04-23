Chris Smith: 3 things to know about the 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Georgia figures to be well represented in the 2023 NFL Draft. One of its draft-eligible prospects is safety Chris Smith. Smith is from Atlanta, Ga., and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds. Chris Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American Georgia has produced a ton of great defenders in recent years and Smith is no exception. During his senior season, he was a unanimous All-America. Throughout his Georgia career, Smith made big play after big play for the Bulldogs.

As a junior, Smith scored Georgia’s only touchdown in a win over Clemson by returning an interception for a touchdown. He also intercepted Bryce Young in the national championship game. “That was one of the best moments of my life,” Smith said of beating Alabama in the 2022 National Championship Game. “Just knowing that all the hard work we put in to see it finally pay off. We came close so many times before that. To finally get to the top of the mountain, it was a very special moment for me for sure.” Georgia has had a number of great safeties in recent season, including Lewis Cine. He was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft. But none of them accomplished as much as Smith did in his time in Athens.

Chris Smith is a leader Smith brings leadership skills to his next team. He was a permanent captain for the 2022 Georgia football team, which went 15-0. Smith played a much larger role for Georgia in 2022 than he did for the 2021 team, as eight members from the latter team were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. Georgia asked Smith to be a much more vocal leader this past season, as the Bulldogs worked in a number of first-time starters. For 14 games last season, the Bulldogs had a true freshman starting opposite Smith. “We had a lot of young guys that didn’t have as much playing time,” Smith said. “Very talented but you need the experience on the field to become a good player. I just did my best to give my experiences to them because they had the talent. At the end of the day, all they needed was for me to take them under my wing and show them the way. That’s all I wanted to do.” Replacing Smith won’t be easy for Georgia, as he was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. He was also a key piece on their last two national championship teams. Chris Smith is a better football player than athlete