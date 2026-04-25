It was a big night for the Georgia football program on Friday, with five Bulldogs finding new homes.

In the second round, defensive tackle Christen Miller landed with the New Orleans Saints with the No. 42 selection. At pick No. 53, the Indianapolis Colts ended CJ Allen’s wait came to an end.

Miller was the third defensive tackle to come off the board. Allen, meanwhile, had four inside linebackers go before him in this year’s draft.

Neither the Colts or Saints had taken a Georgia player since Kirby Smart took over as the program’s coach. The Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders are the only two franchises that have not taken a Georgia player since Smart became Georgia’s head coach.

The third round was even busier for Georgia. The Saints double-dipped with the Bulldogs, taking tight end Oscar Delp with the No. 73 overall pick.

Delp becomes the second-highest tight end drafted since Todd Hartley took over the Georgia tight end room in 2019. Only Brock Bowers, who went with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, heard his name called earlier.

At pick No. 79, the Atlanta Falcons tabbed Zachariah Branch to join the franchise. The selection of Branch marks a third-straight draft where Atlanta has taken a player from Georgia. The Falcons nabbed Zion Logue in 2024 and Jalon Walker in 2025.

“What they’ve done and what they continue to do at Georgia, they’re always going to have really good football players,” Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham told reporters. “It’s cool that it’s right in our backyard, so we’re going to continue to build those relationships and foster those relationships there and look forward to scouting future Bulldogs in the future.”

Branch proved to be the penultimate selection on Friday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Daylen Everette with the No. 85 overall selection. The 2026 NFL draft is being held in Pittsburgh, leading to extra loud celebrations from the local fans when Everette was drafted.

With six selections, Georgia is second among SEC teams with players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. Texas A&M has seven draft picks, with six of them coming on Friday. Georgia had Monroe Freeling go in the first round, as he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 pick.

Ohio State leads all schools with the most selections through the first 100 picks, as eight Buckeyes have come off the board.

If the Bulldogs are to get up into double digits for the fourth time in five years, they will need strong representation on Saturday. Wide receivers Colbie Young and Dillon Bell, punter Brett Thorson and offensive lineman Micah Morris all earned combine invites and have not been drafted yet.

Wide receiver Noah Thomas, running back Cash Jones, long snapper Beau Gardner and safety JaCorey Thomas could also hear their names called, but they may end up being undrafted free agents.

It seems unlikely that Georgia will top last year’s draft haul of 13 picks. Georgia holds the all-time record for most players taken in a single draft with 15 back in 2022. Despite a push from Ohio State, that record seems safe for another year.

The 2026 NFL draft will conclude on Saturday with rounds four through seven. The resumes at noon ET on Saturday.