ATHENS — Not that Kirby Smart cares, but Georgia is no longer the No. 1 team in the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs dropped out of the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 8, moving down to No. 4.

The fall was precipitated by a stunning home loss to the unranked Auburn Tigers.

It marked the first time since the 2019 season that Georgia lost to an unranked team. The Bulldogs had won 53 straight games against such teams.

After the game, Smart did his best to try and push the team past its disappointing defeat.

“I’m really only worried about my team,” Smart said. “I really think the rankings don’t matter, you know? The only thing that’s gonna matter is what you do next week. And next week is just as hard a game as this week. And the next week is just as hard a game as this week. There is nowhere to run and hide in this league. Nowhere. And so you just gotta find ways to get better and try to win the next moment.”

Georgia was far from the only top team to lose on Saturday, as five of the previous top seven teams in the Coaches Poll also lost. Notre Dame and Alabama lost to ranked teams on the road, while Georgia and Texas were upended by unranked teams at home.

Miami is the new No. 1 team, followed by Ohio State at No. 2. BYU is up to No. 3. Texas Tech rounds out the top five.

As for what is next for Georgia, the Bulldogs get a much-needed week off. The Bulldogs are a banged-up football team, as it was without star safety KJ Bolden on Saturday. Gunner Stockton, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Elijah Griffin all left Saturday’s game at different points, though all did return to action.

“We’ve gotta get some guys healthy and back,” Smart said. “We had about eight or nine guys that really didn’t practice this week, in terms of getting into the game, coming out of the last game. And we gotta improve, we can’t turn the ball over, we can’t have undisciplined penalties. But we’re really good in some areas. We got a good defense, we got a good offense, but we gotta get better. I need more players to play winning football.”

Georgia’s next three foes are all ranked at the moment. The Bulldogs play No. 24 Florida on Oct. 31 before visiting No. 7 Ole Miss. Georgia’s next home game comes against No. 21 Missouri, but that game isn’t until Nov. 14.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings below for Week 8.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8