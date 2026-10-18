Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 27-24 loss to Auburn

It’s one of the most painful upsets in the history of Sanford Stadium. So what happened? This is DawgNation’s Postgame Show presented by Modelo.

Brandon Adams is live from the UGA Bookstore in Athens to discuss how Georgia fell flat against Auburn. Our analyst Rodrigo Blankenship will join the show to breakdown the game.

Plus, we will hear from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton. DawgNation Insider Jeff Sentell will also stop by to offer his analysis and UGA sound off on the defeat.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.