SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic: ‘I might have Georgia as my No. 1 team in college football heading into the season’

Georgia figures to enter the 2021 season as one of the top teams in the country. ESPN’s Way-Too-Early rankings have them slotted at No. 4 right now.

But Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network is thinking that might be too low. He might have the Bulldogs as the top team entering the 2021 season.

The biggest reason why? A full offseason of quarterback JT Daniels and offensive coordinator working together and cooking things up on the offensive side of the ball.

“Coach Monken can go through his entire offseason knowing who his guy is and exactly what that offense is going to look like,” Cubelic said in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show. “Paul, I might have Georgia as my No. 1 team in college football heading into the season and I’m not sure there’s another team in that is going to be close to them in the east.”

"Paul I might have Georgia as my #1 team in college football heading into the season…not sure there's going to be a team even able to compete with them in the SEC East." –@colecubelic likes the Dawgs — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 26, 2021

Over the final four games of the 2020 season, Daniels threw for 10 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. The Georgia offense really came together with the USC transfer under center, as the Bulldogs went 4-0 in that span, scoring an average of 37.3 points per game and averaging 486 yards in those wins.

Daniels had the choice of entering the NFL draft but he elected to return for a second season in Athens.

Cubelic also added that Georgia isn’t lacking options for Daniels to target.

“All kinds of weapons at wide receiver with (Jermaine) Burton and (George) Pickens back, that group is going to be phenomenal,” Cubelic said.

The Bulldogs return their top seven wide receivers in terms of yardage for a season ago. Pickens seemed to benefit the most with Daniels in the lineup, as he caught 23 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns over the final four games with Daniels throwing him the ball.

If you were to project those numbers over the course of a full 12-game season, Pickens would easily have the best season in school history for a wide receiver.

Georgia’s toughest test in 2021 might be its first game, with the Bulldogs opening against Clemson, the team ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s rankings. Those two teams will play in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

Related: Fresh shade of orange: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney opens up on 2021 Tigers

In the SEC East, Cubelic thinks Kentucky and Flordia will be Georgia’s toughest challengers. Florida won the SEC East a season ago, but must replace the likes of Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadrius Toney.

But thanks to a few other areas on the team, Georgia should be a good bit better than the Wildcats and Gators.

“It’s Georgia’s to lose Paul and I’ll be honest, I don’t see another team that is very close,” Cubelic said. “Georgia has the best defensive line returning in college football. I know there are some holes in the secondary. Good, talented offensive line and I know coach Luke will have those guys ready.”

Alabama figures to be the favorite in the SEC West, with Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU chasing the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs will start spring practice in March before holding their annual G-Day scrimmage on April 17. A time and television network have not yet been announced for the spring game.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation