Kirby Smart uses history to caution against No. 1 spot in first College Football Playoff rankings
Kirby Smart came armed to his press conference on Tuesday with facts.
The Georgia head coach anticipated he would be asked about the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia is the last unbeaten team in the SEC and was ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.
Related: College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia debuts as No. 1 team in initial rankings
So when Smart was asked about the No. 1 ranking and handling the pressure that comes with it, he used it as an opportunity. Smart asked media members how many times the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings ended the season there.
The answer, which stumped those in the media, is just one. Alabama did it last season, becoming the first team to go wire to wire.
Smart is determined to get his team to become the second.
“My point would be to the players and I made the point today and will continue to make the point is why,” Smart asked. “Why did only one of the seven win it? And it’s pretty easy, because it either went to their head, it affected them. They didn’t continue to grow and get better.”
Georgia has four regular-season games left before playing in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Win those five games and Georgia will punch its ticket into the College Football Playoff. Of course, that’s easier said than done, as the likes of Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State all have already dropped games this year.
Those are the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the first rankings. Michigan State came in at No. 3, and the Spartans have had a number of scares already this season.
“I see every team in that Top 10, Top 15 capable of beating each other any given Saturday,” Smart said. “So, what we better do is distance ourselves from everybody else and get better because we got some tough roads coming down the pipe starting this week and every week to follow when you play in the SEC. So, that’s our concern, not that. We’re not worried about that.”
The Bulldogs still have a number of areas of concern, whether it be at quarterback, wide receiver or in the secondary. Georgia will look to use its next four games to strengthen those positions.
The Georgia head coach did say that his team was allowed to watch the Braves win the World Series on Tuesday night but to pay no mind to the College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia players acknowledge what the team has accomplished so far this season. They also know they still have a long way to go to accomplish their biggest goals, as those come at the end of the season.
“It’s a great feeling, to be honest,” defensive back Kelee Ringo said. “But I feel just continuing to just come out every single day and work like you’re in last place in college football could definitely help us to continue where we’ve been going.”
If there’s one positive about the No. 1 ranking, it’s that Georgia very clearly controls its path to the playoff. Keep winning, especially in the dominant manner in which the Bulldogs have, and there’s no worrying about what Oklahoma or Cincinnati are doing.
The Bulldogs can afford to focus on themselves. Just as they’ve done all season this year.
“There’s been no letdown, hangover, any of that,” Smart said. “They’ve practiced really good Monday and they practiced really good today. There’s been a unique buy-in to Tuesday’s/Wednesday’s wins game, so let’s go win it on Tuesday/Wednesday and very spirited, competitive, physical, good practices.”
Instant reactions to the College Football Playoff rankings
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kirby Smart vague on Georgia quarterback situation, declines to name starter for Missouri
- On the Beat: Sporting News expert puts spin on CFP rankings, Georgia defense, Alabama ‘kryptonite’
- Around the SEC: Suddenly, Auburn has look of rising West Division power
- Malik Bryant: Coveted 5-star junior OLB already thinks of Georgia as ‘home’
- Georgia offensive trend has shifted run-heavy with Stetson Bennett at quarterback
- National media makes it clear: It’s Georgia and then everyone else ahead of first College Football Playoff rankings
UGA News
- Kirby Smart uses history to caution against No. 1 spot in first College Football Playoff rankings
- Travon Walker still standing out, still getting better on star-studded Georgia defensive line
- Where Georgia football, Cortez Hankton go next after Luther Burden commits to Missouri
- WATCH: 3 big questions that will define the second half of 2021 Georgia football season
- Georgia defense knows how it can slow Auburn quarterback Bo Nix