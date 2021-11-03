Kirby Smart uses history to caution against No. 1 spot in first College Football Playoff rankings

Kirby Smart came armed to his press conference on Tuesday with facts. The Georgia head coach anticipated he would be asked about the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia is the last unbeaten team in the SEC and was ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

So when Smart was asked about the No. 1 ranking and handling the pressure that comes with it, he used it as an opportunity. Smart asked media members how many times the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings ended the season there. The answer, which stumped those in the media, is just one. Alabama did it last season, becoming the first team to go wire to wire. Smart is determined to get his team to become the second. "My point would be to the players and I made the point today and will continue to make the point is why," Smart asked. "Why did only one of the seven win it? And it's pretty easy, because it either went to their head, it affected them. They didn't continue to grow and get better." Georgia has four regular-season games left before playing in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Win those five games and Georgia will punch its ticket into the College Football Playoff. Of course, that's easier said than done, as the likes of Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State all have already dropped games this year.

Those are the No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the first rankings. Michigan State came in at No. 3, and the Spartans have had a number of scares already this season. “I see every team in that Top 10, Top 15 capable of beating each other any given Saturday,” Smart said. “So, what we better do is distance ourselves from everybody else and get better because we got some tough roads coming down the pipe starting this week and every week to follow when you play in the SEC. So, that’s our concern, not that. We’re not worried about that.” The Bulldogs still have a number of areas of concern, whether it be at quarterback, wide receiver or in the secondary. Georgia will look to use its next four games to strengthen those positions. The Georgia head coach did say that his team was allowed to watch the Braves win the World Series on Tuesday night but to pay no mind to the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia players acknowledge what the team has accomplished so far this season. They also know they still have a long way to go to accomplish their biggest goals, as those come at the end of the season. “It’s a great feeling, to be honest,” defensive back Kelee Ringo said. “But I feel just continuing to just come out every single day and work like you’re in last place in college football could definitely help us to continue where we’ve been going.”

UGA News