College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia debuts as No. 1 team in initial rankings

Georgia came in at No. 1, followed by Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon to round out the top four. Ohio State came in as the No. 5 ranked team.

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out for the 2021 season and the Georgia Bulldogs are the top team.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart pointed out in his press conference on Tuesday that only one of the seven teams to debut as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings went on to win the national championship. That would be 2020 Alabama.

The Bulldogs have left little doubt as to why they’re the top team in the country, as they’ve won their last seven games all by at least 17 points. Georgia is 8-0 on the season and No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Polls as well.

Last week, the Bulldogs took down Florida 34-7. The win helped punch Georgia’s ticket to the SEC championship game as SEC East winners.

This is the second time Georgia has been the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, as the Bulldogs did so in 2017. That season ended with Georgia playing in the national championship game before falling to Alabama.

Because of that recent history, Georgia did very little celebrating following Saturday’s win over Florida.

“It’s really a steppingstone,” Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said on winning the SEC East. “It’s a huge accomplishment for us but it’s not our main accomplishment. We still have a long way to go. We’re still working on trying to get to the end goals we want to get.”