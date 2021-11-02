College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia debuts as No. 1 team in initial rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out for the 2021 season and the Georgia Bulldogs are the top team.
Georgia came in at No. 1, followed by Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon to round out the top four. Ohio State came in as the No. 5 ranked team.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart pointed out in his press conference on Tuesday that only one of the seven teams to debut as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings went on to win the national championship. That would be 2020 Alabama.
The Bulldogs have left little doubt as to why they’re the top team in the country, as they’ve won their last seven games all by at least 17 points. Georgia is 8-0 on the season and No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches Polls as well.
Last week, the Bulldogs took down Florida 34-7. The win helped punch Georgia’s ticket to the SEC championship game as SEC East winners.
This is the second time Georgia has been the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, as the Bulldogs did so in 2017. That season ended with Georgia playing in the national championship game before falling to Alabama.
Because of that recent history, Georgia did very little celebrating following Saturday’s win over Florida.
“It’s really a steppingstone,” Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said on winning the SEC East. “It’s a huge accomplishment for us but it’s not our main accomplishment. We still have a long way to go. We’re still working on trying to get to the end goals we want to get.”
None of Georgia’s remaining regular-season foes are ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia has wins over No. 18 Kentucky and No. 13 Auburn.
The Bulldogs return to Sanford Stadium on Saturday to take on the Missouri Tigers. Georgia has not lost to Missouri since Smart became the head coach in 2016.
To see the full College Football Playoff rankings, see below. The final College Football Playoff rankings will debut on Dec. 5, the day after the SEC Championship game.
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings Week 10
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Wake Forest
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Fresno State
- San Diego State
- Pitt
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- On the Beat: Sporting News expert puts spin on CFP rankings, Georgia defense, Alabama ‘kryptonite’
- Around the SEC: Suddenly, Auburn has look of rising West Division power
- Malik Bryant: Coveted 5-star junior OLB already thinks of Georgia as ‘home’
- Georgia offensive trend has shifted run-heavy with Stetson Bennett at quarterback
- National media makes it clear: It’s Georgia and then everyone else ahead of first College Football Playoff rankings
UGA News
- College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia debuts as No. 1 team in initial rankings
- Georgia football-Missouri: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 10 game
- Georgia offensive trend has shifted run-heavy with Stetson Bennett at quarterback
- National media makes it clear: It’s Georgia and then everyone else ahead of first College Football Playoff rankings
- Even Georgia football players understand recruiting better than Dan Mullen