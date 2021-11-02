National media makes it clear: It’s Georgia and then everyone else ahead of first College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia knows its end goal is to be the No. 1 team at the end of the season. But as of Nov. 2, the first day of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Bulldogs will find themselves atop the inital College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs are the consensus top team in the country, as they have been ranked as the No. 1 team in both the Coaches and AP Poll for the past four weeks. Georgia’s 34-7 thrashing of Florida only helped further cement its status as the top team in the country. Multiple national media members shared that sentiment heading into Tuesday’s rankings.

“The Bulldogs are the dominant team in college football so far this season,” CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm said. “They have an elite defense that has yet to give up more than 13 points in a game. Most recently, Georgia forced three turnovers in 3 minutes late in the first half against Florida.” The defense is perhaps the biggest reason many see Georgia as the clear favorite for the national title. The group does it all, as the Bulldogs force turnovers, generate pressure and prevent big plays better than just about everyone in the country. Many thought Florida’s offense would give Georgia a challenge, as the Gators entered the game with the nation’s best yards per carry average. But thanks to the likes of Nolan Smith, Travon Walker and many others Florida’s offense was ground into dust. The Gators accumulated a season-low 355 yards while scoring their only points with just over 2 minutes left in the game.