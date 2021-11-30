BREAKING: 3-star junior OL Ryqueze McElderry commits to Georgia football
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest 2023 commit to Georgia in 4-star OL Ryqueze McElderry
=============================================================
Georgia built up a big lead. It looked like the Bulldogs were going to take. Then came Alabama.
The Crimson Tide swooped in at the last minute, gave it a big push and still fell to Georgia in the long run. That’s probably what most folks have wanted to see in a head-to-head with the ‘Bama for a few rounds now.
Well, that’s just what happened today with the commitment of 3-star Alabama offensive guard prospect Ryqueze McElderry. The Anniston resident ranks as the nation’s No. 27 interior offensive line prospect and the No. 395 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite rankings for the Class of 2023.
McElderry had an all-SEC final group of five schools before Alabama came in with the late offer back on Nov. 19.
He then took an immediate visit to check out Tuscaloosa in the midnight hour of his recruiting process.
Not this time, Saban. The relationships and goodwill built up since Georgia offered the young man known as “Rock” to those who knew him well dating back to last summer.
McElderry came to visit Georgia for the South Carolina and the Missouri games.
“Everything stood out,” McElderry said. “The fans. The atmosphere. The student section. Everything really, sir. I can’t really just say one thing. Everything was a great experience.”
When he said those words, it was evident there was a big smile on his face. It also seemed like his commitment was only a matter of time.
It was. Not this time, ‘Bama.
He had initially planned to make his commitment on his birthday earlier this month but decided to hold out until Nov. 30. The timing and logistics there just made more sense for him and his family.
Check out his junior highlight reel below.
