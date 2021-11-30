Jordan Davis downplays Nick Saban’s praise ahead of 2021 SEC Championship Game: ‘You can’t let it get to your head’

ATHENS — Nick Saban had no problem doling out praise on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Saban is hardly the first to do so this season, as Davis is legitimately one of the best players in the country. He’s up for a number of national awards and has a Heisman Trophy case as the most impactful defender on the nation’s best unit. “I mean, I think the guy is one of the most dominant players in college football,” Saban said. “Any defensive lineman, I guess you can look at a lot of things, but the number one thing is how hard are they to block? And he’s really hard to block. “He’s got great size. He’s very powerful, but he’s got really good initial quickness, short area quickness, and can push the pocket and pass rush. He’s about as good a player as I’ve seen for a long time as an inside player on any college football team.

That’s high praise from someone who coached the likes of Quinnen Williams, Daron Payne and Chrisitan Baramore in recent seasons. The NFL is littered with Alabama defensive tackles. Yet Davis, despite his lack of statistical production stands out. “He’s a really, really good player. He definitely made a big impact on a lot of games, and it shows on film,” Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said. “He’s a really good player, and overall it’s a really, really good unit. So we understand that. We all see what’s on film.”

Yet Davis doesn't want to hear any of it. He didn't go out and use the word poison to describe Saban's praise but he's not focused on what Saban or Young or anyone else has to say about his abilities. He knows he has to go out and once again prove himself in Saturday's SEC championship game.