Dan Lanning’s father gives props to UGA

Most of the story was about the 36-year-old Lanning’s quick journey to the top, but there were some nice compliments from Lanning’s father, Don, about UGA.

CBS Sports recently profiled the rapid rise of Dan Lanning, the former UGA defensive coordinator who is now at Oregon as the youngest Power Five head coach.

On the 2022 National Championship game in which Alabama was limited to 18 points (lowest in three years) and 30 yards rushing (second-fewest in 15 years), the elder Lanning said, “There will not be a defense probably that epic (ever).”

Even though UGA’s defense has somehow fallen out of the spotlight since the SEC Championship game, it was clearly the reason the Bulldogs broke their 41-year drought for a national title. It was one of the best defenses in college history.

Georgia fans will absolutely love even more what the elder Lanning said about school’s electrifying atmosphere, even as his son takes over the reins at Oregon. Don Lanning still lives in Missouri.

“Alabama, Georgia, it’s unreal. It’s not like anything. Missouri’s in the SEC. Politely as I can, I tell my friends it’s not the same (as those schools) … when you see 70-year-old men dressed like Bear Bryant.

“I will miss going to games at Georgia. I don’t know what’s it like at Oregon, but I will miss going to games at Georgia.”

