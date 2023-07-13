Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,987 (July 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said during Big 12 media days about spending time around Georgia and Coach Kirby Smart this offseason.

Georgia football podcast: Big 12 coach pays massive compliment to UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia fought to climb to the top of college football for a number of years, and now that it has reached the peak of the sport, there’s no one on the same plane it according to Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, who discussed spending time around the UGA program this offseason during a recent interview with ESPN at Big 12 media days. I’ll discuss what Holgorsen’s comments should mean for Bulldogs fans on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share audio from four-star defensive lineman -- and recent UGA commit -- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, who joined DawgNation’s Before the Hedges with Jeff Sentell on Wednesday night.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.