By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,987 (July 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said during Big 12 media days about spending time around Georgia and Coach Kirby Smart this offseason.

Georgia football podcast: Big 12 coach pays massive compliment to UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia fought to climb to the top of college football for a number of years, and now that it has reached the peak of the sport, there’s no one on the same plane it according to Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, who discussed spending time around the UGA program this offseason during a recent interview with ESPN at Big 12 media days. I’ll discuss what Holgorsen’s comments should mean for Bulldogs fans on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share audio from four-star defensive lineman -- and recent UGA commit -- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, who joined DawgNation’s Before the Hedges with Jeff Sentell on Wednesday night.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA coach Mark Richt joins the show for a special interview and to invite Dawg fans to come out for an autograph signing he’s a part of on July 29. For details on the event click here.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

