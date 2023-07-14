clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — The University of Georgia has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by former UGA football staffer Victoria “Tory” Bowles.

The school’s updated statement was released to DawgNation on Thursday afternoon:

“We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us. Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court.

“We stand by our prior statements regarding this matter.”

Bowles was involved in the fatal Jan. 15 wreck that claimed the lives of UGA football staffer Chandler LeCroy — who was driving — and offensive guard Devin Willock, who was riding beside Bowles in the back seat of the SUV.

Former UGA team captain and current Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon was riding in the front seat and walked away from the crash without severe injuries.

Per reports by ESPN.com and AJC.com, Bowles’ lawsuit states LeCroy told Bowles she had permission to be driving the university-leased Ford Expedition.

Further, the lawsuit asserts a recruiting department supervisor was aware “LeCroy had at least four speeding tickets, which included two super speeder violations under Georgia Law.”

Thus, the lawsuit contends, UGA was “negligent” in putting LeCroy behind the wheel of the SUV rental.

LeCroy was driving at “about 104 mph” before the crash, according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

LeCroy was driving at “about 104 mph” before the crash, according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Carter, accused of racing and reckless driving leading up to the crash in his 2021 Jeep Trailhawk, struck a plea bargain deal on March 16 that enabled him to avoid jail time.

RELATED: NIL fuels supercharged cars involved in Georgia speeding incidents

RELATED: Georgia All-American Jalen Carter strikes deal to avoid jail time

ESPN reports Bowles’ lawsuit accuses Carter of “illegally leaving the scene without speaking to law officers and failing to render aid.”

Per the lawsuit:

“As Defendant Carter was aware at the time, he was jointly responsible for the crash, and had a legal duty to remain on the scene. Instead, in part obviously fearful of bad publicity and the effect on his NFL draft status, he hoped not to be questioned or take any responsibility for his actions.”

The University of Georgia responded directly to some of the allegations:

“The complaint does not allege that Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Bowles were on duty or acting within the scope of their employment in the hours leading up to the accident. It claims that on some previous occasions, recruiting staff were permitted to take rental vehicles home and return them the next morning. This does not mean, however, that they were allowed to use the car for any purpose.

Recruiting vehicles were to be used during recruiting activities only, personal use of the vehicles was prohibited, and recruiting staff therefore were not authorized to use the rental vehicle for their purely personal activities on the night of the accident or any other time. Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated.

“While we have patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery, we will strongly defend our position in this lawsuit.”

The lawsuit also indicates Bowles suffered “likely permanent disability” and has more than $170,000 in medical expenses.

Several facial, back and internal injuries were detailed in the lawsuit, and Bowles’ neurosurgeon indicated damage around her spinal cord could lead to permanent paralysis.

Bowles’ attorney expressed Bowles’ sadness over the loss of Willock and LeCroy, and her gratitude toward doctors and longtime UGA director of sports medicine Ron Courson, “who has worked with Tory and her physical injuries on a daily basis.”

Per ESPN, attorney Rob Buck said “Tory is disappointed that the Association and its insurers have forced her to resort to litigation to address her life-altering injuries.”

ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia responds to lawsuit filed by former football staffer involved in …
ATHENS — The University of Georgia has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by former UGA football staffer Victoria “Tory” Bowles.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia QB commit Ryan Puglisi earns praise from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky
One of Georgia’s two quarterback commits for the 2024 recruiting cycle earned some praise from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky on Thursday afternoon.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Matthew Boling earns prestigious scholarship from NCAA
Georgia track and field star Matthew Boling was awarded a $10,000 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, making it the first time in program history a men’s track and field athlete …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN analyst shares how Georgia football could be in ‘big trouble’ due to …
Georgia’s 2023 schedule is going to be a season-long storyline. Even with the Bulldogs winning back-to-back national championships, the strength of Georgia’s schedule is …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football right place at the right time for freshman linebacker …
ATHENS — Georgia freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson will be making plays for the Bulldogs very soon.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football recruiting: The No. 1 way the nation’s top-ranked …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

ESPN analyst shares how Georgia football could be in ‘big trouble’ …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Big 12 coach pays massive compliment to UGA

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia QB commit Ryan Puglisi earns praise from ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Matthew Boling earns prestigious scholarship from NCAA

Connor Riley

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.