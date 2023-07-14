It’s been a while since Nick Chubb suited up for Georgia but the star running back continues to represent his alma mater well for the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb was voted the NFL’s top running back in a poll of NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted the poll.

Chubb was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns and has been a model of consistency at a position that is not known for stability. He’s run for 6,341 yards in his five-year career, while rushing for 48 touchdowns.

“I’ve always loved his game,” an AFC executive told Fowler. “He can carry the load, strong, has vision, great feet, not outstanding in the passing game but can do it. Just a damn good player. Not a make-you-miss guy but has power and instincts.”