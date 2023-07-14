clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
It’s been a while since Nick Chubb suited up for Georgia but the star running back continues to represent his alma mater well for the Cleveland Browns.

Chubb was voted the NFL’s top running back in a poll of NFL executives, coaches, players and scouts. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted the poll.

Chubb was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns and has been a model of consistency at a position that is not known for stability. He’s run for 6,341 yards in his five-year career, while rushing for 48 touchdowns.

“I’ve always loved his game,” an AFC executive told Fowler. “He can carry the load, strong, has vision, great feet, not outstanding in the passing game but can do it. Just a damn good player. Not a make-you-miss guy but has power and instincts.”

Even with Cleveland having a disappointing 2022 season, Chubb managed to have the best year of his career. He ran for a career-best 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 239 yards.

The Georgia product finished ahead of Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry to round out the top 5 of the poll. Chubb was the only Georgia running back to crack the top 10.

Chubb isn’t the only Georgia running back in the league, as Sony Michel is with the Rams, D’Andre Swift is a Philadelphia Eagle and James Cook is a Buffalo Bill. Kenny McIntosh is the latest Georgia running back to enter the league after the Seattle Seahawks took him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia does have two more NFL draft eligble running backs who could join Chubb and the others in the league next season, with Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards both being seniors. The two are expected to be Georgia’s top two running backs for the upcoming season. Georgia saw Cook and Zamir White both taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there is a recent precedent of Georgia putting multiple running backs in the league in the same draft class.

Chubb finished his career at Georgia as the program’s second-leading rusher. He led Georgia to the 2018 National Championship Game as a senior, when he ran for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns.

