DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions.

The DawgNation team has seen two football games so far this year. We await the dawn of SEC play on Saturday afternoon with South Carolina.

That means it is time for another DawgNation Georgia football “Cover 4″ content piece. The takes here are designed to come out faster than Brandon Adams can an excuse to talk about being on a boat lately on his “DawgNation Daily” program.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Who is the most underrated Georgia Bulldog on this year’s team?

Brandon Adams: Oscar Delp

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against Ball State at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 9, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Delp suffers from comparisons to the now-departed Darnell Washington, who admittedly was a true catalyst for the Bulldogs offense. However, Delp doesn’t have to be better than Washington, he simply needs to be better than the players he lines up across from. My guess is he’ll be a big part of the story for UGA this season.”

Mike Griffith: Ladd McConkey

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) catches a 37 yard touchdown pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Game-changing receiver on the perimeter, McConkey had more yards last season than any other returning player. McConkey will be leaned on more than any player on the team this season.”

Connor Riley: Nazir Stackhouse

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) prepares for a defensive snap during the first quarter against UT Martin at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-7. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “I wanted to go Jalon Walker here but he was voted Third-Team All-SEC. Stackhouse won’t get the same level of acclaim that defensive linemen Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis did but he’s a really, really good player and I think a strong season from him turns him into a Thursday draft pick.”

Jeff Sentell: Daijun Edwards

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs for yards during their game against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 50-30. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Kenny McIntosh was great last year. Branson Robinson flashed. Kendall Milton led the team in yards per carry. Yet there was Edwards. 769 yards. 5.5 yards per rush. Seven TDs. He was second on the team in all those marks. He’s been hobbled by injury, but he’s undervalued. Everyone points to McConkey’s injury limiting the explosiveness, but Edwards is a part of that, too. The best version of the 2023 offense has Edwards all over the stat sheet as a runner and a receiver. He had a 100-yard game last year plus games in which he scored two and three times, respectively. He had at least 49 rushing yards in 10 games last year.”

Who do you think is the most underrated player on the 2023 Georgia football team?

