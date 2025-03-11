Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2407 (March 11, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear five predictions for what we think we will happen during this spring practice.

5 predictions as UGA spring practice begins

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I make some predictions about what we’ll hear from Georgia coach Kirby Smart as the Bulldogs begin spring practice based on what he said last year when UGA kicked off its spring session.

15-minute mark: I address whether or not Georgia deserves a “fresh start” as in begins another season.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis' visit to Oregon.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.