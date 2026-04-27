Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2694 (April 27, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams is back to break down the aftermath of UGA in the NFL Draft. There were fewer Dawgs drafted last week than in recent years, so Brandon will discuss what this means about the current talent level at UGA. Later, we hear from former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb about the Dawgs in the NFL Draft and becoming the new color analyst on the Georgia radio network. Plus, we discuss Jeff Dantzler’s promotion as the new play-by-play announcer. Brandon will also take a look back on the DawgNation Cruise.

Did the NFL reveal a concern for UGA?

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what this year’s NFL draft says about UGA’s chances of winning a national championship in 2026.

15-minute mark: I share a fun clip of Kirby Smart on stage with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan from Saturday night.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including how the league once again produced the most NFL draft picks.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.