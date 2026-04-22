Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2692 (April 22, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why there’s a lot to like about what we saw from the Georgia defense on G-Day.

Georgia Football Podcast: Potential playmakers emerging for Georgia defense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: This was recorded on Monday before Brandon boarded the DawgNation cruise. Today Brandon looks at what really stood out from Georgia’s defense on G-Day, including some big plays by the pass rush and young players in the secondary.

16-minute mark: We continue our look at UGA draft profiles with Georgia’s top offensive player, WR Zachariah Branch.

24-minute mark: Former UGA star Davin Bellamy joins the show to breakdown G-Day

41-minute mark: A look at the SEC teams in the ESPN Top 25, including Oklahoma and Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.