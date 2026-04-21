Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2691 (April 21, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart as a lot to think about with his QB depth chart after G-Day

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart offers intriguing assessment of Georgia’s QB competition

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: This was recorded on Monday before Brandon boarded the DawgNation cruise. Today Brandon looks at all of the options Kirby Smart will have to pick from to backup Gunner Stockton at QB.

23-minute mark: We continue our look at UGA draft profiles with Georgia’s top defensive player in the NFL draft, LB CJ Allen.

29-minute mark: Former UGA star Jake Fromm joins the show to breakdown G-Day

41-minute mark: A look at the SEC teams in the ESPN Top 25, including Ole Miss and LSU

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.