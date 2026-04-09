Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2683 (April 9, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams looks at why it’s clear the Dawgs are motivated by the loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl and are using this spring practice to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We will hear from Kirby Smart and Demello Jones on why he doesn’t even want to talk about it. We will also celebrate the opening of the Masters with a large list of Dawgs in the field. Then, Brandon will step away and you’ll get a sampling of DawgNation at Large with Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell. They will discuss where UGA can improve in its second scrimmage. We will also look at the most important freshman this season. And our crew will provide what their dream Masters menu will be.

It’s easy to notice extra motivation for UGA this spring

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We discuss why it’s clear the Dawgs are motivated by the loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl and are using this spring practice to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We will hear from Kirby Smart and Demello Jones on why he doesn’t even want to talk about it.

19-minute mark: We will celebrate the opening of the Masters with a large list of Dawgs in the field.25-minute mark: With Brandon on vacation Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell step in to host the rest of the show and bring you DawqNation at Large.

46-minute mark: Connor and Kaylee break down the most important freshman for 2026.

1:01:00 mark: It’s meme machine where Connor and Kaylee bring you the best moments from the college football internet.

1:05:00 mark: Connor and Kaylee have a little to celebrate the Masters with what they would choose for their Masters champions dinner.