Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2684 (April 10, 2026) of the podcast, we look at recent comments from Kirby Smart that explain how UGA’s relentless practice schedule sets them apart and will help them navigate a 9-game SEC schedule. Then, Brandon steps aside to take some time off so we will have a bonus edition of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges with Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell. They will dig into the top five prospects UGA must get for it’s 2027 class. Then we brief you on the players that are already committed. Plus we play Fact or Fiction on which of these recruiting staples and traditions still matter.

Kirby Smart candidly describes why UGA is different from its competition

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: We discuss there’s a lot on the line this season with the Georgia way as the SEC shifts to a nine-game schedule. Kirby Smart says the Dawgs will be ready, sticking to their plan of practice and development. Will it work?

18-minute mark: With Brandon Adams taking a few days off, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell step in for a bonus of edition of our recruiting show Before the Hedges. First our crew will look at the top five targets UGA must land this recruiting cycle.

37-minute mark: Jeff and Kaylee update you on the current list of Georgia commits and which are the most important

56-minute mark: Fact or fiction: Which recruiting superstitions still matter.

1:08:00 mark: We hand out a Golden Shoe to an impressive lineman recruit who is also an impressive sprinter.