Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2686 (April 14, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks into the NIL aspect of UGA’s roster and why Kirby Smart is doing things differently than other CFB programs. Plus, we visit Ryan Day’s latest comments about Ohio State’s Peach Bowl loss to UGA from 2022. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to preview UGA’s upcoming spring game.

Surprising details reported about UGA NIL spending

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some reported details about UGA’s NIL spending for 2026 which might surprise some fans considering it’s apparently significantly less than some of what its top competition is allegedly spending.

15-minute mark: I share a funny comment from an old Georgia nemesis who apparently still hasn’t gotten over a tough loss to the Bulldogs from the recent past.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an early preview of the NFL draft.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.