Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2685 (April 13, 2026) of the podcast, we breakdown some explosive comments from former Panther Steve Smith about Gunner Stockton and Mike Bobo. We will hear from Smith on why he would quit if Stockton was his QB. Later, an update from Kirby Smart on why G-Day will look basically the same this weekend. Then former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to preview the spring game.

Former NFL great harshly criticizes UGA offense

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith recently said about Georgia’s offense and quarterback Gunner Stockton. I also explain how the Bulldogs hope to quiet their critics this fall.

15-minute mark: I offer an early preview of G-Day.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a major recruiting win for an unlikely program.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.