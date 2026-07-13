Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2746 (July 13, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear from our DawgNation Roundtable about the crucial steps Gunner Stockton must take to improve Georgia’s offense in 2026.

Georgia Football Podcast: 3 big questions for Gunner Stockton in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

This week, we’re airing a special collection of shows previewing the 2026 season as part of what we’re calling our DawgNation Roundtable. It features Connor Riley, Kaylee Mansell, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith discussing all the hot topics around the Bulldogs as we head toward the fall.

Today, we’ll take a deep dive on Gunner Stockton as we evaluate what could be next for him as the focal point of the UGA offense.