Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2742 of DawgNation Daily (July 7, 2026), host Brandon Adams breaks down a shocking stat about the Georgia offense that contradicts what the national media has been saying about UGA. Plus, Brandon will discuss how UGA can take advantage of its home field atmosphere this year and defend itself in tough places to play on the road. Later, DawgNation insider Jake Fromm joins the show to talk about the latest UGA football news.

One stat shows UGA has had surprising amount of offensive success

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia has probably produced more explosive offensive plays over the last five years than many might realize and explain what that could mean for the Bulldogs offense this season.

20-minute mark: I share an important category where UGA has apparently been better than anyone.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the race to be the league’s best quarterback in 2026.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.