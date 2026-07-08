Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2743 (July 8, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams explains why the national media might not be aware of how good Georgia’s defense can be in 2026. We also take a look at a cryptic post that might mean good things for one of Georgia’s top 2027 recruits. Plus, UGA’s Zykie Helton has been recognized as one of the top freshman in the country. Later, DawgNation insider Mike Griffith and former Dawg Davin Bellamy join the show to discuss the latest Georgia football news.

Greg McElroy explains what UGA has in common with recent national champions

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why there’s been so little national chatter about Georgia thus far during the offseason and look at how the UGA defense could change that narrative this fall.

15-minute mark: I address some possible good news with four-star Bulldogs offensive line commit Kelsey Adams.

20-minute mark: I explain why one incoming freshman could play a pivotal role in determining UGA’s success this season.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at a couple of the viral moments from Big 12 media days.

55-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.